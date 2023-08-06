'Few things we need to improve on' as Midleton get important first round win

Co-Op Superstores PSHC

Midleton 1-27 Bishopstown 1-13

With two big city fish to come, Saturday gone was just about taking care of business for Midleton.

That they did - and did comfortably.

Led only once and in front from the 10th minute onwards, Midleton were four ahead at half-time, 11 clear at the three-quarter mark, and 17 to the good on 55 minutes.

There was nothing in this colourless and largely one-sided group opener that will steel Midleton for Sunday’s clash with Glen Rovers or their Round 3 battle against the Rockies, but at least they move forward with two points on the board and a healthy score difference in tow. In terms of priorities coming into their championship opener, they were the two most important boxes to tick.

In this Premier Senior group of death, the bottom line is all that matters.

“You’re going to get absolutely nothing easy against the Glen, we know that. We know their players, they have quality all over the field,” said Midleton manager Micheál Keohane.

“We were up at the match on Friday night and the Glen were quite good for long stints. It was 0-11 each at half-time and they were in the game early in the second half before the Rockies managed to pull away.

“From our perspective, it’s about trying to work on the few things we need to improve on and see how we get on next week.”

The Magpies will be strengthened for this weekend’s 2021 county final rematch by the return of Sean O’Leary Hayes from his travels.

At Páirc Uí Rinn on Saturday, it was O’Leary Hayes' Midleton teammates who are similarly familiar with the red of Cork that shone.

Midfielder Cormac Beausang hit six from play, including four during a third quarter where the East Cork men outgunned Bishopstown by 0-10 to 0-3. Beside him, Cork U20 Mikey Finn contributed three from play.

“I’m delighted for Mikey. He’s had a tough year – we thought we’d see him a bit more with the Cork U20s, he played a couple of games early on and didn’t end up featuring in the final," Keohane continued.

“It’s great to see him back and showing what he can do.”

Further up, Conor Lehane sniped a pair from play and shot six frees. Former Cork senior Luke O’Farrell was non-stop lively. He matched Finn’s 0-3 tally and assisted for David Cremin’s goal that left them 1-25 to 0-13 in front on 51 minutes.

Even with 10 first half wides, Midleton were untroubled throughout. Indeed, about the only occasion where there was a mild bit of panic at the back, ‘keeper Bryan Rossiter kept out a 27th minute Luke Lordan goal drive and Sam Quirke did likewise with Liam O’Driscoll’s rebound.

Rossiter was injured in the act of stopping the potential goal, replaced by Cillian Hurley. Had Bishopstown found the net here, it would have left them one adrift. As it was, they never got closer than three thereafter.

That sub Mark McStay ended as their top-scorer from play courtesy of his late goal said plenty about the lack of a threat they carried.

One game in and Bishopstown, not for the first summer, are already looking down. As for Midleton, they move on with a tiny bit of momentum generated.

“Six or eight weeks ago, we thought we’d be nervous coming into it but we were just excited to get going,” Keohane remarked.

“They’ve put in a fierce effort in training, they’re going really well, but once it gets closer and closer, you have to win your first game, especially considering that, in two of the last three years, we haven’t got out of the group.

“We have to get out of the group and, to do that, winning your first game is vitally important.”

Scorers for Midleton: C Lehane (0-8, 0-6 frees); C Beausang (0-6); D Cremin (1-3); M Finn, P Connaughton, L O’Farrell (0-3 each); P White (0-1 each).

Scorers for Bishopstown: C Hegarty (0-5, 0-2 frees, 0-1 ‘65); M McStay (1-0); C Fitzpatrick (0-2 frees), P Morris (0-2 each); B Murray, P Honohan, D O’Donovan, L Lordan (0-1 each).

MIDLETON: B Rossiter; S O’Sullivan, L Dineen, S Smyth; E Moloney, T O’Connell, S Quirke; M Finn, C Beausang; P White, C Lehane, R O’Regan; P Connaughton, L O’Farrell, D Cremin.

Subs: C Hurley for Rossiter (30 mins, inj); C Smyth for Moloney (56).

BISHOPSTOWN: C Fitzpatrick; D Daly, B Murphy, S Foley; P Honohan, B Murray, D Murray; L O’Driscoll, L Lordan; C O’Hora, C Hegarty, B O’Brien; D O’Donovan, P Morris, T Murray.

Subs: C O’Driscoll for O’Brien (HT); B McCarthy for O’Driscoll (44); D Lester for Lordan (53); G Murphy for Daly, M McStay for O’Hora (both 56).

Referee: S Scanlon (Newcestown).