Strong second half sees Barr's get win over Newtown

Cork Premier SHC: Group A

St. Finbarr’s 0-25 Newtownshandrum 1-16

HARDLY a show of force from champions St. Finbarr’s just yet, but two nice opening Cork SHC Group A points just the same as they got the better of Newtownshandrum in testing windy conditions in Mourneabbey on Saturday.

Make no mistake this was always going to be a game won by the team that could make better use of the driving wind. Newtown had it at their backs in the opening half but a 0-13 to 0-11 interval lead was never going to prevail as the Barr’s found their stride quickly after the restart and Newtown were always chasing the game subsequently.

It was a real battle between two ace marksmen. Newtown’s Jamie Coughlan taking the kudos here. As efficient as ever, the former Cork attacker fired home a handsome 1-12 tally, albeit just a goal and a point from play, with Ben Cunningham replying with a handsome 0-14 tally for the Barr’s, seven from play. But, ultimately, it was the champions’ all round shooting power that decided this lively contest.

Newtown needed a big opening half and, for a long while, looked like getting it. Scores aplenty in the opening five minutes, 0-3 apiece, Tim O’Mahony from play and Coughlan with a brace of frees for Newtown, two from Cunningham and one from Ethan Twomey the Barr’s response.

But the Barr’s play became ragged afterwards and conceding far too many frees Coughlan duly punished them as Newtown shot into a 0-8 to 0-3 lead after the opening quarter. With O’Mahony keeping an eye on Cunningham, Cathal Naughton and Ronan Geary foraging up front and Cathal Bowles seeing plenty of action around midfield Newtown were all up for the contest.

Twenty minutes in, it was 0-11 to 0-4 in Newtown’s favour and with referee Simon Stokes busy giving yellow cards to both team selectors for encroachment the tempo was rising. Eoghan Finn and Darragh Hawe also yellow.

But slowly the Barr’s found their rhythm again. Cunningham fired over two more points and the excellent Pàdraig Buggy had a goal chance saved by James Bowles in the Newtown goal. Barr’s got it down to two at half time, 0-11 to 0-13, and that was never going to be enough for Newtown as it transpired.

A big start to the second half for the Barr’s, two quick points from Cunningham and wing back Ciaran Doolan levelling the game and although Coughlan put Newtown back into the lead the Barr’s were excellent now with Finn and Twomey on top at midfield. Brian Ramsey had a shot again saved by Bowles after a super Barr’s move in the 39th minute for a futile 65, and with Buggy and Cunningham adding to the scoreboard it was 0-18 to 0-15 to the Barr's entering the final quarter and they were playing with swagger.

With Cunningham shooting the lights out it was 0-22 to 0-15 to the Barr’s 52 minutes into the game and Newtown were dead.

Then a super goal from Coughlan, after beautifully taking a pass from Cormac O’Brien in the 54th minute, and he nearly had another two minutes later until hauled down by the Barr’s rearguard for only a pointed free.

And the Barr’s finished in style, points from Buckley and then a beauty from the quiet Damien Cahalane putting the icing on the cake though a late injury to Buggy will be a concern before the meet Sarsfields in round two next Friday night.

Scorers for St. Finbarr’s: B. Cunningham 0-14 (0-7 frees), W. Buckley 0-3, E. Twomey and P. Buggy 0-2 each, S. Cunningham, C. Doolan, B. Ramsey and D. Cahalane 0-1 each.

Scorers for Newtownshandrum: J. Coughlan 1-12 (0-10 frees, 0-1 ‘65), C. Naughton 0-2, T. O’Mahony, R. Geary 0-1 each.

ST. FINBARR’S: S. Hurley: E. Keane, J. Burns, C. Walsh; C. Doolan, D. Cahalane, B. Hennessy; E. Finn, E. Twomey; B. Cunningham, S. Cunningham, W. Buckley; B. Hayes, P. Buggy, B. Ramsey.

Sub: J. Cahalane for Ramsey (58m).

NEWTOWNSHANDRUM: J. Bowles; C. Bowles, K. O’Sullivan, R. Troy; J. Herlihy, T. O’ Mahony, D. Hawe; C. O ‘Brien, J. Twomey; J. Coughlan, S. Griffin, C. Naughton; P. Noonan, J. Geary, R. Geary.

Subs: P. O’Sullivan for Twomey (ht), D. O’Connor for Griffin (43m), S. Minihane for Noonan (49m), K. Coughlan for O’Brien (60m).

Referee: Simon Stokes (Tullylease).