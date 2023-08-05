Kanturk fight hard to earn draw with Sarsfields

Co-op Superstores Cork PSHC

Sarsfields 0-19 Kanturk 1-16

Kanturk blew Group C of the Co-op Superstores Cork PSHC wide open after they reeled in a three-point deficit with 15 minutes to go to earn a deserved draw against Sarsfields in Fermoy. Indeed, as the clock ticked agonisingly through five minutes of added time they had two chances to win it through the outstanding Lorcán McLoughlin and Colin Walsh but ultimately, it was Daniel Kearney’s 63rd minute equaliser that ensured that the spoils would be shared.

Sars played with the wind in the second half and when Paul Leopold put them 0-15 to 0-12 ahead with twelve minutes to go, Kanturk’s story looked destined to be filed in the ‘heroic failure’ category. However, the Duhallow men are made of sterner stuff than that, and moments later Ian Walsh was charging through the Sars defence and popping the ball to his brother, Paul, who batted to the net to level the game for the ninth time.

A mad fifteen minutes ensued. Cathal McCarthy and Aaron Myers put Sars two clear, frees from McLoughlin and Liam O’Keeffe levelled things up again, Liam Healy and McLoughlin traded scores before Cian Clernon sensationally pushed Kanturk ahead in the 59th minute. Kearney then found his range to level matters for the twelfth and final time. It sets up a mouth watering clash between Sars and St Finbarr’s in Páirc Uí Rinn next weekend while Kanturk will seek revenge over a Newtownshandrum side that defeated them last season in Charleville.

Shorn the services of Brian O’Sullivan and Darren Browne, who are both stateside, one would have felt that Kanturk needed to start well if they were to repel the Sars juggernaut. The strong wind at their backs afforded them the opportunity to make a bit of hay, despite the lack of sunshine, but in general, they didn’t take full advantage of the elements.

With that being said, those elements were difficult for both sides but Sars seemed to cope with them that bit better in a first half that saw the sides level on seven occasions as they went into the interval deadlocked at 0-10 apiece.

Frees from Rory Sheahan and McLoughlin and Colin Walsh’s first from play for Kanturk were cancelled out by two Myers frees and a Cian Darcy point for the Imokilly men to leave them level at 0-3 each after twelve minutes. Further scores from Walsh and Sheahan then put the Duhallow men ahead.

Crucially though, on two occasions Kanturk had a sight of goal and on both occasions Sars had defended brilliantly. A crunching Craig Leahy shoulder put paid to an Alan Walsh run before a superb hook from Eoghan Murphy denied the same player minutes later, and then back-to-back scores from Cathal McCarthy and Jack O’Connor restored parity for the fourth time.

Sars then outscored Kanturk by 0-4 to 0-2 to make it 0-9 to 0-7 with the game seemingly going their way. Kanturk finished the half strongly, however, with the excellent Colin Walsh adding two more to his tally and Sheahan slotting over his fourth free while a Killian Murphy point for Sars meant they were level at the break.

Everyone then waited for Sars to take control of the game. And they did, to a certain extent, though their decision making left them down on occasion. They outscored Kanturk by 0-5 to 0-2 before the Walsh brothers combined for the goal that made sure that this group would go down to the wire.

Scorers for Sarsfields: A Myers (0-6, 0-5 frees), Cathal McCarthy, C Darcy and K Murphy (0-2 each), P Leopold, D Kearney, J O’Connor, J Sweeney, D Hogan, L Healy and Colm McCarthy (0-1 each).

Scorers for Kanturk: L McLoughlin and R Sheahan (0-4 each, frees), C Walsh (0-4), P Walsh (1-0), I Walsh (0-2), C Clernon and L O’Keeffe (free) (0-1 each).

SARSFIELDS: D McCarthy; C Leahy, Cathal McCarthy; B Murphy, E Murphy, L Elliott; K Murphy, D Kearney; j Sweeney, D Hogan, A Myers (c); J O’Connor, Colm McCarthy, C Darcy.

Subs: C O’Sullivan for Cathal McCarthy (blood, 20-28), C O’Sullivan for E Murphy (inj, h/t), D Long for Kearney (blood, 43 – 45), L Healy for Colm McCarthy (52), L Hackett for Sweeney (61).

KANTURK: G Bucinskas; J McLoughlin, J Browne, C Mullane; T Walsh, M Healy, P Walsh; L McLoughlin (c), Aidan Walsh; C Walsh, L O’Keeffe, J Fitzpatrick; R Sheahan, Alan Walsh, I Walsh.

Subs: C Clernon for Fitzpatrick (40), R Walsh for Sheahan (51).

Referee: David Daly (Brian Dillons).