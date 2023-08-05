Sharper Blackrock overpower Glen challenge

Cork Premier SHC Group A

Blackrock 3-20 Glen Rovers 1-18

A larger-than-life opener to the Little All-Ireland but Blackrock had too much firepower for old rivals Glen Rovers, even without the services of Alan Connolly until the closing stages.

The big news before throw-in concerned the marquee forwards on either side, with Connolly withdrawn from the Rockies’ line-up while Patrick Horgan was cleared to start for the Glen.

Blackrock were regardless seven ahead by the time Connolly arrived for the final five minutes to lay on Robbie Cotter’s second goal of his sparkling 2-4 contribution.

Manager Jamie Harrington said they approached the game with an alternative plan to their League final loss to Sarsfields.

“We came at the League final with a different structure and set-up completely as regards a Plan B than we had been working on. That night showed that plan wasn’t working so we had to go back to the original one,” he chuckled.

“We have fantastic assets in our half-back line, between Niall Cashman, Cathal Cormack, even Mark (O’Keeffe) tonight coming out. We try the whole time to get them going ahead of the ball and going through the lines and we do that well. That opens up space inside and ultimately, that’s what happened tonight.”

They have made a habit of negotiating such ‘groups of death’ in the past two campaigns and exhibited the sharper hurling throughout to finish with 2-17 from play.

Midfield cousins Mark and Kevin O’Keeffe gave the best demonstration of that game plan, combining for 0-9 (seven from play) in front of a healthy Páirc Uí Rinn crowd.

Gavin Connolly excelled in picking apart the Glen from puck-outs, while saving from Stephen Lynam and a Horgan free. “Gavin is inter-county quality,” insisted Harrington. “I won’t say too much but there’s not too many in Cork better than him.”

There were young championship debutants on either side with Lynam marked by fellow rookie Ollie McAdoo, while Peter Linehan was full of running around the middle.

“PJ was taking on water for a little while then, all of a sudden, he won four or five balls and we couldn’t take him off. He was really good. The two of them were excellent,” said Harrington.

“The energy and the legs and the honesty they give us is just fantastic. It’s been huge for a team that’s been fairly settled for a long time.

“It’s competition for places and it’s also something we don’t have. We have fantastic size but the bit of lightness on the ground and the bit of athleticism has made us a different team.” Linehan laid on three points early for his teammates and created the clinching goal for Cotter on 50 minutes.

It means the Glen start with a loss for the third year on the spin. They have recovered to qualify in the past two seasons but with 2021 champions Midleton up next, they’re facing an almighty scrap.

They never led throughout the first half but recovered to level at 0-11 apiece with a fine Horgan point from the sideline.

Dean Brosnan gave the Northsiders their only lead on the restart but Blackrock hit back with the next 1-4. Michael O’Halloran snatched the sliotar to win the crucial penalty, fouled by Stephen McDonnell, and Tadhg Deasy sent it under the keeper.

“Our shot efficiency was nearly at 65, 70%. We haven’t come close to that all year. We’ve only been at 45-50%,” said Harrington.

“I know they’re only League games but that was a huge positive for us. Tonight, as much as our shots were good, our shot selection was also really good.”

Cotter’s goals pushed Blackrock 11 ahead but the Glen helped their score difference with a late Simon Kennefick strike before Cathal Hickey denied Linehan at the other end.

The late introduction of Alan Connolly, who looked sharp in snagging an immediate point before creating the final goal, offered some relief to Mayfield’s hurlers ahead of their intermediate A opener against Blackrock B.

“It was a big decision oddly enough,” said Harrington. “We have intermediate tomorrow so he could’ve played that but he’s the hardest-working player in our team. It was great to see him come on.

“We played a challenge match a few weeks ago against Dicksboro and he got three goals in 15 minutes. He was absolutely electric.

“He nibbled his hamstring two weeks ago and the amount of work he’s done to get back tonight is incredible. Hopefully, he’ll have a big year.”

Scorers for Blackrock: R Cotter (2-4); T Deasy (1-2, 1-0 penalty); K O’Keeffe (0-5, 2 frees); M O’Keeffe (0-4); D Meaney (0-3); M O’Halloran (free), A Connolly (0-1 each).

Scorers for Glen Rovers: P Horgan (0-10, 7 frees); S Kennefick (1-2); D Brosnan (0-4); B Moylan, M Dooley (0-1 each).

BLACKROCK: G Connolly; O McAdoo, J Cashman, A O’Callaghan; Cathal Cormack, Ciarán Cormack, N Cashman; M O’Keeffe, K O’Keeffe; S O’Keeffe, M O’Halloran, P Linehan; D Meaney, T Deasy, R Cotter.

Sub: A Connolly for S O’Keeffe (55).

GLEN ROVERS: C Hickey; A Lynch, S McDonnell, D Dooling; B Moylan, R Downey, E Downey; Z Lynch, D Noonan; P Horgan, S Kennefick, D Brosnan; E O’Leary, M Dooley, S Lynam.

Subs: L Coughlan for Dooley (47), C Maguire for Z Lynch (47).

Referee: C McAllister (Aghada).