Seanie McGrath: Rockies-Glen loser is behind the 8-ball straight away

Club action is moving to the centre lanes in the GAA and yet the shadow of inter-county continues to loom large.

The work of an inter-county manager doesn’t have a pause button, not even when national fare has been packed up until next January.

Pat Ryan and the rest of his Cork management team will be busy men the next couple of weekends getting to as many Cork club hurling fixtures as their wheels will permit them.

The Cork management needs to beef up their panel a bit. The menu of games throughout August, September, and into October provides them with ample opportunity to scour the county to establish if those new faces are out there and who are they.

Although they came within one point of both Clare and Limerick in the Munster SHC round-robin, Cork’s record for 2023 is that they won one of four championship games. And so Pat will be keeping a close eye on how existing panelists perform in their club colours, but will also be on the lookout for new talent.

While increased options are always welcome, the reality is - and the Cork hurling public must be cognisant of this - any new options might not be ready to wear the red until 2025.

Given the inter-county season is so game-heavy for the first couple of months of the year, lads who join in November won't be able to get the same body of strength and conditioning work done as lads already on the panel.

From that S&C point of view, newcomers are behind the 8-ball and might not be readymade until 2025 as they will require a full year to get up to speed.

That’s another challenge for Pat to contend with. He might get a bit of pressure from the public saying so-and-so had a great club campaign, but that player has a lot of catching up to do when they join the inter-county set-up.

There’s another group the Cork management will be closely detailing. The Cork U20s had a superb campaign. Pat will already have the top three or four performers from that team earmarked for 2024 involvement.

What will instill more confidence into his thinking is if those U20s go away and have impressive club championships. There’s a huge step up to senior inter-county. But a decent club campaign will show what a fella is made of because he's dealt with the expectation that was on him to perform.

I’m involved with John Meyler and the Cork U16s. That will continue on up to minor in 2024. We are getting to an amount of games to have a look at different young fellas.

But there are countless occasions where you are going to a match to look at a certain fella and it is someone else entirely that stands out. There is always a wildcard.

Pat Ryan wouldn't mind if one of them presented themselves up during this campaign. A fella you didn't expect and who puts himself into the management’s thinking that he is worth a look.

While the serious stuff throws in from Friday onwards, clubs have been on the road since the league commenced in March. For the clubs without Cork players and who have had a full hand at their disposal all year, it will be interesting to see how they managed their load and how they've timed their preparations.

On the other side is a team like St Finbarr's who had numerous players in with Cork at senior and U20 level and then had players abroad since the county exited Munster. What will the champions' cohesion be like with such little time together?

Irrespective of any first-round rustiness from the Barrs against Newtownshandrum on Saturday, Ger Cunningham’s charges will have a huge say again in 2023. As will the two teams who get us underway this Friday evening. Blackrock v Glen Rovers: what an opener to both set the tone and whet the appetite for the weekend and weeks ahead.

With Midleton also in Group A, at least one of these big three won’t be advancing from the group of death. In that light, this is a loaded fixture. Whoever leaves Páirc Uí Rinn Friday night empty-handed is under pressure from the off.

Both will have been disappointed with how their campaigns concluded last year - petered out, in the case of the Glen. Both will be determined to bounce back this summer.

Blackrock just didn't play in last year’s county final. They weren't overly impressive throughout the campaign. They were producing late comebacks to get through a lot of their games. Jamie Harrington is the new manager there and the soundings are positive thus far.

There is word that Alan Connolly and Patrick Horgan are nursing injuries. If they are not fit to play, that will have a sizeable bearing on the outcome. Looking beyond the usual suspects, Imokilly are a fancy of mine to have a significant input come the latter stages. They were unlucky last year in their quarter-final against Blackrock, that game decided by penalties.

Denis Ring is involved again and he brings inter-county sideline pedigree. Inside the white paint, they have Seamus Harnedy and Ciarán Joyce down the spine. They have a lot of exciting young talent too in the shape of Jack Leahy (Dungourney) and Diarmuid Healy (Lisgoold). Imokilly could be a wildcard. I’m hoping - and no doubt Pat Ryan is too - that we see a few of them in the coming weeks and months.