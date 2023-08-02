Liam Cronin hoping to mark Cork return with All Ireland Camogie title

Liam Cronin is fast becoming a recognisable name in the inter-county coaching scene. From Clare to Cork to Dublin and back to Cork again, the Limerick native is currently working as Matthew Twomey’s right-hand-man.

A secondary school teacher in Árdscoil Rís since 2002, he has been instrumental in guiding them to Harty Cup success. His work with Clare and Dublin hurlers is another high point on his CV.

Chatting to colleague Eoghan Cormican last week, Twomey described Cronin as one of the best coaches he has ever seen, adding ’his level of detail is unbelievable and the brain he has, I don't think I'll ever coach a team again after being with him.’ Cronin spent a year with Cork camogie in 2020. He is back on the N20 once more.

“Matthew asked me last November to come back into the fold,” Cronin explains. “When I left, I was convinced there was a team good enough to be contesting All-Ireland finals. They were unfortunate in 2021 and 2022, they came incredibly close.

"Hopefully we will have a better outcome in 2023. I’m really enjoying it. The drive is nothing major when you see how committed the girls are.”

Covid-19 impacted his previous involvement.

“It was a very difficult year. We got a great start, we were in a league final before Covid hit. Then we had to down tools like everyone else. I still felt going into that championship we had a lot of work done. Kilkenny beat us in the semi-final in Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

“When we looked back, we had more than enough chances to win. We just didn’t put it on the scoreboard. Kilkenny went on to win the All-Ireland. You knew you were close, but at the top level there are such small margins.”

After leaving Cork, he joined Mattie Kenny’s Dublin hurlers.

“I’d been involved with Clare hurlers before 2020. One of the lads I was working with, Gavin Keary, was coaching in Dublin. He asked me to get on board. Eventually I said yes. It turned into two years, two very good years. A very good setup there as well. From my own perspective, it was a huge learning opportunity.”

The switch back to camogie was smooth. But he does detail one notable difference.

“In many respects, it is similar. In other respects, it is completely different. The big difference for me is the ball doesn’t travel as far. In hurling if teams drop off of you, you can score from 70 or 100 yards.

"Whereas in camogie, you have to be more skillful because you have to work the ball into a scoring zone to make sure of the score. That to me is probably the biggest difference. In terms of similarities, the way the girls apply themselves, they give absolutely everything for Cork. There is no difference there.”

In a season where the bench has been key, he operates his own style.

“Matthew and I have got on really well. At the start of the year, we would have had a long chat on how he sees the game played. We have a lot of similar mindsets that way so from that perspective, it was easy for me to come in and implement one or two things. We have a really good mix of new and experienced girls in the squad, they know how to play the game.

“Earlier in the year in the games we lost out, we were probably competitive going into the last quarter, but didn’t have the impact off the bench. Now there is competition for places and every girl is driving each other on, trying to get a hand on the jersey.

“That is one of the main reasons we are still involved. It is down to competition. Girls took the opportunity. We genuinely felt the girls who had started previous games merited the jersey.”

Waterford await in the final, he is wary of the threat they will pose.

“They were hugely impressive in the semi-final on how they went from 1-7 to 0-3 down, to turn it around to be a point down at half-time. All the momentum was with them in the second-half. They have an exceptional team.

"Beth Carton and Lorraine Bray are probably two of the best players in the country. Everyone else absolutely works themselves into the ground to support those two girls in particular. When you look back on that game, it was work-rate and commitment that got them over the line.

“It would be very difficult for us to try and plan for what Waterford are going to do. If you go that road, you could end up down a rabbit hole. I’m not going to say we won’t have a plan in place, but 90 percent of our focus will be on the squad we have in our own dressing-room.”