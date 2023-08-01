James Horan: Football campaign finishes with a craving for more ambition

Is David Clifford still footballer of the year : So many All-Stars and individual awards are decided and given out based on the All-Ireland final and the impact that a player has on it. David Clifford, with all his brilliance, did not have the final he wished for and in the world of awards that has an impact. James McCarthy, the other candidate, was also below his marauding best in Sunday's decider, but has the victory as captain, the story (nine All-Irelands) and now the standing in the game to scoop the award. Brian Fenton came with a late surge also.

Best game of the Championship: Derry v Kerry All-Ireland semi-final. Sunday's final was low on quality in many aspects. Technically too many errors and poor decision-making to constitute a high-level game. However, the endeavour, honesty and effort are to be commended. There was a strain, anxiety and excitement that made it a gripping game right to the end. Games where teams go to win usually end up entertaining! The Derry-Kerry semi-final was a better all-round game.

Biggest disappointment: Too many teams are now content to be passive and hoping to win a low-scoring game by a point. They might as well toss a coin. They are leaving your fate to chance. Why not take charge of your own destiny? Football is craving more ambition. Thankfully the All-Ireland semi-finals and final rewarded progressive play and ambitious teams.

Best tactical innovation: It's hard to look past the huge increase in the use of goalkeepers to create overloads and an extra man against the opposition. At first, it was intriguing and there are several expert exponents, most of them from Ulster. However, as the season progressed, I wasn't sure of the benefits as it leads to deeper defending teams and even greater congestion. We did not see too much of it from Dublin! It was also interesting to see the change from sweepers and cautious set-ups to more expansive efforts at the business end of the campaign - Derry, Monaghan, Dublin and Kerry all threw off the shackles to varying extents. Teams went for it!

Biggest frustration with the rules: Outside of David Gough in Sunday's All-Ireland final, the referring of games in general took much of the physicality out of the game. Too many frees, for the lightest of touches and minimal contact. This type of officiating only exacerbates the uncontested, possession-based game that we saw for most of the season. Without the physical contest, football is a bland game, a disappointing spectacle. Allow more flow in our game.

Best management performance: Monaghan's Viney Corey has done an amazing job this year. One of the last managers to be installed, Monaghan looked ragged in the league, but he steadily constructed a positive, attacking team that performed at its best on its biggest day. Players looked invigorated and joyful. That's an amazing achievement from Corey and one that I believe has still gone a bit under the radar. Obviously, Dessie Farrell deserves a mention in this regard. He has dealt with a lot of b*llshit, as James McCarthy described it, but has always remained above it. It has been a tough two years in the Dublin goldfish bowl but now he has his just desserts.

Greatest underachievers: Tyrone, Galway and Mayo went out of the championship meekly in the end. All three showed promise - especially the two Connacht sides - at various stages of the spring and summer. Mayo won a Division 1 title, Galway were early favourites for Sam Maguire and the electric Canavans promised a bright summer for Tyrone. However, at the heel of the hunt, they were all gone before we got to the last four.

Young player to watch: Eoghan McEvoy of Derry. Fitted in like a seasoned pro. Displayed ample leadership throughout the campaign and drove Derry forward on occasion. Hard to believe he's just 19. In a tough Ulster campaign, he became a leader and a future star for sure.

If you could change one rule in football. ..: Abolish the forward mark. Come on? It is destroying the attacking flow and intent in our games. It's also preventing goal creation as players take the easy option. Just strike it from the books and maybe give the midfield mark one more season before deciding on its fate. There are enough of factors there to disrupt our games without this blight.