Team will evolve but O'Connor wants Kerry players to harness the hurt

Jack O’Connor hopes hurt will be a motivating factor for Kerry in 2024 as they look to bounce back from Sunday’s All-Ireland final defeat.

O’Connor has suffered the sting of three losses on the ultimate stage, making up for the 2005 final reverse against Tyrone with victory over Mayo the following year, and wants his players to use this pain in the new season.

Indicating that he will be staying on for a third season in his current tenure, O’Connor remarked about using the disappointment of Sunday's two-point defeat to full effect: “Whatever about me harnessing, you’d be hoping the players harness it. Hurt is what drives you and what focuses you.

“It’s amazing how a loss can clear the fog away and helps you focus on the areas you need to focus in on. It’s more important for the players to do that than anyone else around the team. I’m sure this one will hurt long into the winter and hopefully will be the driving force for the coming season.”

With only three players over 30 – Paul Geaney (32), Paul Murphy (31) and Stephen O’Brien (32) – the age profile points to Kerry remaining in the mix for the game’s biggest honour. O’Connor will also look to add new blood to the panel based on club form in the coming weeks.

“We’re just after coming off an All-Ireland final that we had a chance of winning. There’s no question that there’s potential in the team to win All-Irelands but they’re never easily won – you have to win them all.

“Look, the main core of the team are young, just coming into their prime and the way the world works you try to find a couple of players every year and mix them in with the boys who are there already and try and keep evolving the team and that’s what we hope to do in the county championship.”

Reviewing the game the morning after, O’Connor felt Kerry still need to show improvement in closing out tight games.

“We played well enough to win the game but obviously Dublin know how to close out these tight games having done so over the years. I thought we were getting better at it. We have improved over the last year or so but obviously that wasn’t good enough yesterday.”

He had no beef with referee David Gough for not sending off James McCarthy for a number of fouls. “David Gough is the top referee in the country. He reffed that game right on the edge yesterday. I think he reffed it the same both ways. Maybe one or two things might have gone against us but in the general scheme of things that man reffed that game well. (So) no issues with David Gough. He’s a top class ref. His style of refereeing enhanced the game in that he let a lot of contact go and sure look isn’t that what the punters want?

"They want to see a bit of flow in the game. It was certainly an intense game with a lot of hard-hitting, which helped the excitement of the game.”