Bohan: Open spaces of Croker can help Dubs against 'physical' Kerry

Dublin 2-19 Cork 0-13

Whatever the outcome on Sunday week, chalk it down as certain that Dublin won’t allow themselves to be bullied as they felt they were when last running into Kerry.

Given the 12-point difference that separated Dublin and Cork at the end of Saturday’s second All-Ireland semi-final, it was hardly surprising that winning manager Mick Bohan spent more time discussing their earlier group game against final opponents Kerry than he did the county’s fourth consecutive championship victory over their once bogey-team Cork.

That Parnell Park group game in mid-June was claimed by the visitors on a 2-8 to 1-9 scoreline. It was a feisty and fiery group encounter.

Bohan insisted that Dublin weren’t just beaten that afternoon, they were bossed and bullied.

“We got bullied in Parnell Park. I am not giving out about that. I am saying that Kerry were so physical and we were beaten in so many of the 50-50 battles,” he began.

“They bullied us off the ball. They are ruthless when they go to compete for those 50-50 balls. We lost the game by two points, but it was more than that.

“They are the most physical female team that I have seen. And fair play to them. That is the way the game is supposed to be played. And they match it with football. We got a bit of a lesson at times in Parnell Park.”

Listening to Bohan, though, it was obvious he felt Parnell Park’s claustrophobic confines suited Kerry and their physical approach far more than his own bunch. Croke Park’s more open expanses, he reckons, should play more into Dublin’s barrow.

“We'd hope the wide open spaces of Croke Park might help us. Certainly, the tight spaces of Parnell Park didn't. It'll be interesting to see on a big pitch in a couple of weeks.”

Saturday’s semi-final doesn’t require much distilling. Dublin were direct and so sharp with their final product. Cork were untidy and uneconomical.

This contrast between clinical and careless was captured during the 10 minutes late on when Dublin went a woman down after Eilish O’Dowd was sin-binned for repeated fouling on Ciara O’Sullivan. The latter was the sole Cork forward who repeatedly broke lines and tabled the sort of incisive threat that Dublin had an abundance of.

Despite their fourth-quarter numerical advantage, the Munster champions were outscored by 0-4 to 0-1 during the 10 minutes they played with a body extra. And they could have been outscored double what they were when you consider midfielder Jennifer Dunne had a goal disallowed on 53 minutes for square ball.

Dunne was superb all evening, repeatedly ghosting forward unmarked to get herself at the end of smart and slick plays. She and defender Lauren Magee scored more from play - 0-6 - than the entire Cork team.

In the first half alone, the towering Cuala midfielder kicked three points and charged forward with Hannah Tyrrell for the Dublin goal on 21 minutes after Cork gifted them possession. It was a contentious goal, Tyrrell clearly in the square when receiving the ball back from Dunne.

Ahead by 1-10 to 0-7 at the break, Carla Rowe’s green flag on the three-quarter hour mark to shove Dublin 2-15 to 0-10 clear settled the outcome.

“If you asked me last November would we be competing at this level of the competition, I would have said, ‘no, not a chance’,” Bohan continued.

“Too many changes, too much experience lost in one go. But the strides they have made and the amount of work the older players put in to try and educate the younger ones; massive reward for them today.”

For Cork, there was massive regret. They didn’t score from play until Katie Quirke’s 23rd minute point. In total, they managed only five points from play from 17 shots. They also found Dublin 'keeper Abby Shiels in unbeatable form.

“We had around 30 scoring chances and only took 13. You can't miss that many at this level, especially critical goal chances that we needed to keep us in the game,” said manager Shane Ronayne.

Scorers for Dublin: H Tyrrell (0-1 free), C Rowe (1-2 each); J Dunne (0-4); O Nolan (0-3); L Magee, E Gribben (0-2 each); K Sullivan, J Egan, N Donlon, S Wylde (0-1 each).

Scorers for Cork: D O’Sullivan (0-8, 0-8 frees); A Healy, D Kiely, C O’Sullivan, K Quirke, O Cahalane (0-1 each).

Dublin: A Shiels; N Crowley, L Caffrey, L Magee; E O’Dowd, M Byrne, N Donlon; J Dunne, A Kane; C O’Connor, O Nolan, J Egan; H Tyrrell, C Rowe, K Sullivan.

Subs: E Gribben for Egan (HT); N Hetherton for Donlon (37); S Aherne for Sullivan (53); S Wylde for Tyrrell (56); C Darby for O’Connor (58).

Cork: M O’Sullivan; M Duggan, E Meaney, R Phelan; A Healy, S Kelly, A Ryan; M O’Callaghan, H Looney; E Cleary, K Quirke, C O’Sullivan; L Coppinger, D O’Sullivan, D Kiely.

Subs: O Cahalane for Cleary, L O’Mahony for Kelly (both HT); D Kiniry for Ryan, L Fitzgerald for Cahalane (inj, both 48); A Ring for D O’Sullivan (55, inj).

Referee: J Murphy (Carlow).