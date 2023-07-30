Kilkenny starts as Dublin make late change 

Dublin have made another personnel switch to their panel as calf injury victim Seán Bugler is replaced by Ryan Basquel, brother of Colm who starts.
FROM THE START: Ciarán Kilkenny of Dublin before the GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship final match between Dublin and Kerry at Croke Park in Dublin. Pic: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Sun, 30 Jul, 2023 - 15:01
John Fogarty

Ciarán Kilkenny is a late change to the Dublin team for this afternoon's All-Ireland SFC final against Kerry.

The seven-time All-Ireland winner and six-time All-Star comes in for Niall Scully, who he replaced in the first half of last Saturday week's semi-final win over Derry.

It is Kilkenny's first start for Dublin since the All-Ireland SFC group win over Sligo - as well as the Derry game, he was introduced from the bench for the quarter-final victory against Mayo.

While there are no changes to either the Kerry team or panel, Dublin make another personnel switch to their panel as calf injury victim Seán Bugler is replaced by Ryan Basquel, brother of Colm who starts.

