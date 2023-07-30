Collins thrilled with Douglas escape after Michael's soccer comeback

Cork Premier SFC Group C: Douglas 2-8 St Michael’s 2-7

The traditions of old Flower Lodge were well honoured in this Saturday evening throwback.

The ground which once hosted Manchester United, Liverpool, Ireland v Spain, and George Best’s Cork Celtic bow greeted goals from a volley and a header – surely the first witnessed on the Boreenmanna Road since the venue’s 1989 sale to the Cork County Board.

The rechristened Páirc Uí Rinn has since seen a fair measure of GAA greats pass through its gates and it was Douglas’s star turn, Seán Powter, who booted the 65th-minute winning point to quell the Dazzlers’ soccer-inspired comeback.

It was a case of getting the ball into the hands of the right man as the final seconds elapsed.

“Seánie’s been brilliant with us since he came back from Cork,” said Brian Collins, who has taken over as Douglas manager. “I couldn’t have picked a better fella to kick it in the end.”

Before a game of heads and volleys broke out, St Michael’s return to the top grade of Cork football after 17 years looked set for a slow, drawn-out defeat.

They trailed by six for much of the second half until this city derby was resuscitated on 49 minutes when Simon Falvey dispatched a first-time cushioned volley to the net without handling Andrew Murphy’s pass. Mark O’Keeffe had cracked the Douglas crossbar in the build-up, the second time they did so after the change of ends.

The heads-up football arrived two minutes into stoppage time. A Hail Mary into the Douglas goalmouth saw the ball palmed towards captain Murphy. In that instinctive split-second, his solution to avoid being swallowed up was to throw himself at it head-first.

The goal-line technology in white coats hesitated as Ciarán Kenny swept it away before the O’Neills could ripple the net. When nods were exchanged and the green flag raised, the disgruntled protesters changed from St Michael’s players to Douglas ones.

It was a headline-grabbing equaliser but having led throughout the opening 62 minutes, Douglas couldn’t accept a draw.

“In the end, it was just about the result,” concluded Collins. “We have to be happy after we conceded that goal late on to go up the other side and get a point to win it.

“It’s about driving on for the last two group games now (against Mallow and St Finbarr’s) and putting ourselves in a position to top the group.”

That Douglas would require a late winner appeared far-fetched as they blitzed the first 1-3 into a strong wind, with Conor Russell central to each score and slotting the turnover goal, set up by Powter.

They had another ace up their sleeve, too, with hurling hero Shane Kingston called off the bench before the break for his first football action since the 2019 county semi-final.

“We did go to a few of the duals and ask them if they were interested in coming back playing football this year but Shane made that call himself and we’re delighted to have him,” said Collins.

“Shane has massive potential. He would’ve been a brilliant footballer back at minor and the couple of years at senior that he played. We’re just looking to get the most out of him.”

Kingston was involved, alongside Powter and Alan O’Hare, in the move that earned a penalty on the stroke of half-time. Adam Cantwell was hauled down but Martin Burke was equal to Russell’s spot-kick to keep it 1-5 to 0-5.

“We started very well and then lost ourselves a little bit towards the end of the first half,” said Collins.

“We were still in a strong position at half-time. Maybe the penalty miss affected us a little bit mentally, going in three up instead of six up.

“With the wind in the second half, we should’ve pushed on a bit more and we didn’t. We need to see where we can right the wrongs there.”

Burke made further saves from Kingston and Darragh Kelly to keep St Michael’s alive after Kevin Flahive rounded him on the restart to double the Douglas lead. Kelly, made captain this year, must get extra credit for covering the hard yards to initiate both goals.

The challengers had lined up without five of last year’s senior A champions. Robbie Cotter (who will hope to be fit for Blackrock’s hurling opener against Glen Rovers next Friday) and Dylan Corkery (broken leg) were ruled out from the named 15 on top of the Lenihans, Dan and Tom, and Peter Cunningham.

Still, they showed enough flashes of their potential, particularly in the three points contributed by midfielders Murphy and Eoin Hickey.

They could’ve been even closer but for key blocks by Kenny, Powter, and Kevin Hayes Curtin, and Eoghan O’Brien pushing Eric Hegarty’s fisted effort onto the crossbar.

The margins between heroic comeback and painful setback are fine indeed.

Scorers for Douglas: C Russell (1-3, 0-1 free, 0-1 mark); K Flahive (1-0); S Powter, C Kingston, B Hartnett, A O’Hare, A Cantwell (0-1 each).

Scorers for St Michael’s: A Murphy (1-2); S Falvey (1-0); T Deasy (0-2, 1 free, 1 45); E Hickey, A Hennessy (free), R O’Shaughnessy (0-1 each).

DOUGLAS: E O’Brien; N Lynch, C Kenny, K Hayes Curtin; S Powter, S Wilson, K Flahive; C Kingston, B Hartnett; Darragh Kelly (capt), E Nash, B Lynch; A O’Hare, A Cantwell, C Russell.

Subs: S Kingston for Nash (28 inj), S Aherne for B Lynch (48), D McCarthy for Cantwell (56), B Powter for Kelly (59 inj), J Cunningham for Russell (60+3).

ST MICHAEL’S: M Burke; S Keating, J Golden, L Carroll; E Sheehan, D Meaney, A O’Callaghan; A Murphy (capt), E Hickey; T Deasy, S Falvey, K Hegarty; A Hennessy, R O’Shaughnessy, E Hegarty.

Subs: L O’Herlihy for O’Shaughnessy (h-t), L O’Sullivan for E Hegarty (37), R Kavanagh for Sheehan (46), M O’Keeffe for Hickey (46), E O’Donovan for Falvey (53).

Referee: D Murnane (Macroom)