Clonakilty take momentum into derby contests

Cork Premier SFC Group A: Clonakilty 0-20 Valley Rovers 1-9

Clonakilty delivered an early statement of intent in Group A of the Bon Secours Cork Premier SFC following a comprehensive defeat of Valley Rovers in Bandon on Saturday evening.

Martin O’Brien’s side played as well as the final score suggests, utilising a young core along with experienced inter-county campaigners Liam O’Donovan, Maurice Shanley, Tom Clancy, Mark and Seán White.

An out-of-sorts Valley Rovers toiled hard but, apart from the excellent Fiachra Lynch, offered little resistance.

Take nothing away from Clonakilty’s success however, which was chiselled out of a full 60-minute performance. Encouragingly, some excellent individual displays from the likes of Sean McEvoy, Conor Daly and Tony O’Connell bodes well for the remainder of their campaign.

There are tougher tests ahead but it was a thoroughly satisfying evening for the Clonakilty players, backroom team and selector Eoin Ryan.

“We are absolutely delighted with that,” Ryan commented.

“They came out did exactly what we wanted them to do. Valleys were in a bit of disarray so maybe we caught them on a bad night but we are delighted with our fellas.

“There were a lot of young players out there and more on the bench that you didn’t see. It is great to get over the first round (game). It is huge. We are, hopefully, not going to be involved in any relegation battles now and looking up rather than down.”

The west Cork club got off to positive start and led 0-3 to 0-1 thanks to Sean McEvoy, Seán White and Conor Daly (free) scores. Fiachra Lynch responded for Valley’s at the opposite end.

Daly extended Clon’s lead from another free but Rovers took advantage of some loose kickouts as Fiachra Lynch (free) and Darragh Murphy scores made it a one -point game on the quarter-hour.

Then, a needless black card for Valley’s Rory O’Sullivan offered their opponents an opening they gladly accepted.

Darragh Gough (twice), Liam O’Donovan, Conor Daly (free) and goalkeeper Mark White made it 0-8 to 0-3, before Fiachra Lynch (free) and Jacob O’Driscoll responded.

Clonakilty’s dominance continued in the third quarter with Ross Mannix, Sean McEvoy and another pair of Daly frees increasing the Carbery club’s advantage to seven points.

Instead of sitting on their lead, Clonakilty kept pressing as Mark White, Seán White, Darragh Gough, Sean McEvoy and Maurice Shanley efforts rounded off an impressive total. Fiachra Lynch contributed all of Valley’s second half scores bar a late Ciarán McCarthy consolation goal.

So, an important and fully deserved win for Clonakilty ahead of two west Cork derbies against Carbery Rangers and Castlehaven.

“Look, we have momentum tonight anyway, whatever way it will be in three weeks' time, no one knows,’ Clonakilty’s Eoin Ryan added.

“Clonakilty has two junior hurling championship matches to play in between so we might not have a full deck to play with the next day. You don’t know. Overall, we are absolutely thrilled with this win. We created a few goal chances but didn’t take them. That’s something to work on for the future.”

Next up for the winners is a meeting with old rivals Carbery Rangers. On the same weekend, Valley Rovers will have to pick themselves up for a showdown with Castlehaven.

Scorers for Clonakilty: C Daly (0-5 frees); S McEvoy (0-4); S White and D Gough (0-3 each); M White (0-2); L O’Donovan, R Mannix and M Shanley (0-1 each)

Scorers for Valley Rovers: F Lynch (0-7, 4 frees); C McCarthy (1-0); D Murphy and J O’Driscoll (0-1 each).

CLONAKILTY: M White (captain); L O’Donovan, D Peet, T O’Connell; S White, T Clancy, J O’Mahony; M Shanley, B Ridegway; D Lowney, D Gough, C Kenneally; R Mannix, C Daly, S McEvoy.

Subs: J Leahy for C Daly (49, inj).

VALLEY ROVERS: E O’Sullivan; C O’Keefe, T O’Brien, D Muckian; S Lynch, W Hurley, J Kiely; D Murphy, J O’Driscoll; D O’Shea, J O’Driscoll; D O’Shea, A Walsh Murphy, A Kenneally; R O’Sullivan, E Delaney, F Lynch.

Subs: B Crowley for D O’Shea (ht), C McCarthy for A Kenneally (41), D O’Shea for J Kiely (52).

Referee: Robert Whelan (Aghada).