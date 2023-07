2.40pm: Some light pre-game reading then?

We asked some of the brightest names in the game how they see this game playing out.

2.30pm Throw it in, ref.

The talking is almost done and we're ready to go at Croke Park. We'll go minute-by-minute throughout the afternoon as old rivals Kerry and Dublin face off in the 2023 All-Ireland SFC final.

How do you see this one playing out then? - email adrian.russell@examiner.ie.