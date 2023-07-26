Subscriber

The Gaelic Football Show Live: The All-Ireland final preview

James Horan, Ciarán Whelan, Éamonn Fitzmaurice, Oisín McConville and Maurice Brosnan preview Kerry v Dublin with Paul Rouse.
The Gaelic Football Show Live from Killarney. Paul Rouse, Ciarán Whelan, Éamonn Fitzmaurice, James Horan and Oisín McConville. Photo: Eddie O'Hare

Wed, 26 Jul, 2023 - 13:14

 

Live from the Great Southern Hotel in Killarney.

In association with Renault Ireland.

Watch a video recording of the show from 7pm tonight. 

