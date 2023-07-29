Superb Seartan the star as Clyda just come up short

Cork SAFC: Béal Átha’n Ghaorthaidh 0-15 Clyda Rovers 1-11

Béal Átha’n Ghaorthaidh held on for dear life to edge past Clyda Rovers in the Bon Secours Cork SAFC first round in Coachford on Saturday evening. There was very little between the sides throughout. However, Béal Átha’n Ghaorthaidh, with captain Ben Seartan a superb leader at the edge of the square kicking eight points, secured the win despite Clyda camping in their half in the closing minutes trying to find the levelling score.

The winners also had to come from behind after Conor Corbett burst through for the only goal of the game in the third minute. He drove forward following a pass from Eoin Walsh.

It gave last season’s beaten semi-finalists the perfect start with the wind at their backs. And they quickly opened up a sizeable advantage with Corbett and Walsh finding the range, 1-5 to 0-3.

Béal Átha’n Ghaorthaidh played much better on the run up to half-time. Two brilliant placed balls from Conchúir Ó Loingsigh and a point from play by Seartan narrowed the gap. Clyda’s return was just one white flag raised by Niall Hanley. Wing-back Cian O’Sullivan made a fantastic run but his effort came back off the post. The north Cork men went to the dressing room 1-6 to 0-6 in front.

Seartan was at his best in the second half. The attacking play of Béal Átha’n Ghaorthaidh now a significant factor as they began to fire points from all angles.

Whilst Corbett restarted the scoreboard, and there was one apiece from Paudie Kissane - who earlier in the day oversaw Éire Óg get the better of Carrigaline - and Daniel O’Callaghan, Seartan was the orchestrator.

By the time his side had equalised for the first time in the 47th minute, 0-12 to 1-9, he had kicked four glorious second-half points (one an outrageous free from out on the sideline).

The final 10 minutes plus stoppage was helter-skelter.

O’Sullivan regained the lead for Clyda.

But over the next seven minutes, Béal Átha’n Ghaorthaidh were liberated with a trio of points from Seartan and Ó Loingsigh (2).

Clyda shaved the deficit through a Corbett free deep in stoppage. Try as they might, they could not find the score they needed for a share of the spoils.

Béal Átha’n Ghaorthaidh will look to keep their winning momentum going when they meet Newmarket in the next round, while Clyda Rovers will hope for better fortune against Kiskeam.

Scorers for Béal Átha’n Ghaorthaidh: B Seartan (0-8, 0-2 frees), C Ó Loingsigh (0-4, 0-2 frees, 0-1 45), A Ó Coinceannáin, S Ó Luasa and D Mac Tomáis (0-1 each).

Scorers for Clyda Rovers: C Corbett (1-5, 0-2 frees), E Walsh (0-2, 0-1 mark), N Hanley, C O’Sullivan, D O’Callaghan and P Kissane (0-1 each).

BÉAL ÁTHA’N GHAORTHAIDH: D Ó Coill; D Ó Ceallacháin, É O Duinnín, J Ó Donnchú; C Ó Duinnín, A Ó Loingsigh, N Ó Laoire; A Ó Coinceannáin, C Ó Tuama; S Ó Luasa, C Ó Loingsigh, L Ó Criodáin; D Mac Tomáis, B Seartan (Capt), D Seartan.

Subs: S Ó Tuama for S Ó Luasa (40).

CLYDA ROVERS: S Dennehy; A Walsh, S Kelly, C Kenny (Capt); M Forde, B O’Connor, C O’Sullivan; D Walsh, B Nyhan; K Graham, C Corbett, N Hanley; E Walsh, D O’Callaghan, P Kissane.

Subs: C Flanagan for K Graham (half-time), D Buckley for B O’Connor (40), K Coffey for B Nyhan (50), G Deane for M Forde (57), C Buckley for N Hanley (59).

Referee: Alan O’Connor (Ballygarvan).