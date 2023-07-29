Dublin have maintained scoring efficiency, Kerry's has dropped

Shooting efficiency

We can expect little wasted possession and wild shooting in this final. Both teams are disciplined in shooting areas with 98% of Dublin shots and 97% of Kerry shots being taken within 45m of goal this season.

This is the country's two most efficient attacking teams facing each other, with both returning 0.8 pts for every shot taken.

Points per shot by GAA Insights

Tracking that efficiency as the season ramped up, Dublin maintained their Points per Possession level against Mayo (0.79) and Monaghan (0.80) but Kerry’s efficiency has fallen in games against Tyrone (0.71) and Derry (0.67). Kerry will need to be far more accurate in the final.

Hotshots

We use the GAA Insights Expected Points model built around 50,000 shots to compare individual shooting performance based on shot location and pressure. This allows us to calculate which footballers have produced more points from their shots than the average shooter would expect.

Top shooters from play by GAA Insights

This final will have the top three shooters on display, Colm Basquel is having a superb season, with Con O'Callaghan and Sean Bugler also in the top 10. Sean O'Shea and Paudie Clifford are Kerry's top finishers. Contrary to most people's impression, David Clifford is Kerry's sixth best finisher this season from play. His goal finishing drags his score down – Clifford has three goals from six shots, Basquel is five from five.

Kickout games

Dublin have an aggressive kickout press and will want Kerry to go long. Kerry have only gone long on 10% of their kickouts this year so may be ill-prepared if pressed well. But if Dublin press aggressively they risk leaving Kerry with space up front. Kerry have scored 0.51 points for every short kickout taken so this is a key source of possession Dublin must disrupt. Dublin have scored 2-12 from opposition kickouts, being very dangerous defending long kickouts, winning 62% and scoring +0.18 per opposition long kickout.

Stephen Cluxton is likely to face less aggression early on, Kerry will concede more short kickouts and take their chances on turning them over. The Kingdom typically wait until the fourth quarter to press high.

Dublin have scored .44 from every short kickout taken but their long kickouts have generated no gains this year. Brian Howard is their main target receiving one in every seven kicked. Kerry scored two points from Derry kickouts and stopped Conor Glass winning any of the three kickouts aimed at him. Will they target Brian Howard the same way?

Assists

Who is supplying the passes to shooters and who is winning the frees for shots? Unsurprisingly, David Clifford has won the most 'scoreable' frees for Kerry, with 13 frees returning 0-10, only Shane McGuigan of Derry winning more (15 frees for 0-14).

When looking at assists in play, we can see one key link driving the Dublin team. In play, Con O Callaghan has assisted seven shots to Ciarán Kilkenny for a score of 1-4 and Kilkenny has returned the favour, assisting five shots for 0-4 to Con. Overall O'Callaghan has been the top assister in the championship with 3-11 provided, with Kilkenny assisting 2-11 to date also in the top 5.

On the Kerry side, who is supplying Clifford with the ball? This season it has been Paul Geaney (6) and Paudie Clifford (5) who have assisted the most shots from play for Clifford, with his brother having set him four of his six goal shots. Sean O'Shea has the most assists for Kerry this season with 21 shots coming from his passes to 12 different shooters.

The fist of Con

When looking at scoring threats, defenders always look to see the stronger side a player shoots from – the Cliffords and Paul Mannion are lefties, Dean Rock, Sean O;Shea and Cormac Costello are righties. What our data shows is that Dublin are firm believers in using the fist, none more so than Con O' Callaghan

Share of shots fisted: By GAA Insights

Dublin use the fist on 15% of shots from play, more than any other county. Kerry use the fist on only 6% of shots. Con O Callaghan takes 33% of his shots with his fist, with Dublin scoring 22 more points from fisted shots than the nearest team.

TABLE

Depth of scoring talent

A lot of this week’s focus is on how the key players will be stopped, but if we look further down the list we see players who might have a big say. Comparing both teams over their past five games we can see that Kerry have had 13 different scorers from play whereas Dublin have had 18. This is before you reduce Kerry’s shot options with the loss of Tony Brosnan.

Reliance on key shooters by GAA Insights

In the past five games Kerry have had 10 players scoring more than once, Brosnan included. For Dublin, there have been 12 players who have scored more than once. Of the starting 15 against Derry, only two of Kerry's eight midfielders and defenders had scored in the past five games. For Dublin’s team against Monaghan six of the eight midfielders and defenders had scored in the previous five games. This game may be decided by shots under pressure moments by non-marquee forwards – Dublin look to have the edge in ability in this regard.

GAA Insights offer data analysis reports for clubs in football and hurling. Contact Barry on info@gaainsights.ie