Danielle O’Leary replaces Síofra O’Shea for Kerry's semi with Mayo

Kerry v Mayo; Semple Stadium, Thurles, 5pm (Live on TG4)

With Síofra O’Shea ruled out through injury, Danielle O’Leary comes into the Kerry starting line-up.

O’Leary comes in at full-forward for O’Shea, who was diagnosed with cruciate knee ligament damage this week.

Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh takes over from O’Shea as team captain for a repeat of the 2022 All-Ireland semi-final between the sides.

O’Leary’s inclusion is the only change in personnel for Kerry from the team that defeated 2021 and 2022 champions Meath in the quarter-finals.

In the last eight, Mayo scored a last-gasp victory over Connacht rivals Galway in Salthill and manager Michael Moyles has named an unchanged starting line-up.

This is a third successive semi-final appearance for Mayo, and they’ll be itching to get one over on Kerry following defeat at the penultimate hurdle last year.

But Mayo, targeting a first Final appearance since 2017, will have to improve significantly to take on a Kerry side viewed by many as favourites to lift the Brendan Martin Cup on August 13.

Kerry: C Butler; E Lynch, K Cronin, C Murphy; A O’Connell, E Costello, C Lynch; L Scanlon, L Galvin; N Carmody, N Ní Chonchúir, A Galvin; H O’Donoghue, D O’Leary, L Ní Mhuircheartaigh.

Mayo: L Brennan; S Lally, C McManamon, D Caldwell; É Ronayne, C Needham, K Sullivan (capt.); A Geraghty, F McHale; S Cafferky, R Kearns, S Mulvihill; T Needham, D Doherty, S Walsh.