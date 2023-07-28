Naomh Abàn seal win over neighbours Macroom 

Bons Secours Cork PIFC

Naomh Abán 1-14 Macroom 1-9

For the second time in three years Naomh Abán claimed the bragging rights over their neighbours from Macroom as they deservedly took the spoils in this Group B encounter in the Bons Secours Cork PIFC game played in Cill na Martra on Friday. In the end they can thank their dynamic trio of Éadbhard Ó Mír, Dermot Ó Ceallaigh and Danny Ó Ceallaigh who plundered 1-9 between them.

They led by 0-9 to 0-7 at the break before David Horgan and Aodhán Ó Luasa exchanged scores on the resumption. Naomh Abán then seemed to take control of the game when Danny Ó Ceallaigh struck for a superb goal that also resulted in Macroom’s Mark Corrigan picking up his second yellow card. Macroom responded well, however, as Horgan kicked another score and Eolan O’Leary bundled home a goal to leave one between them.

Naomh Abán made that extra man count from there though, as two points from Ó Mír and one each from Dermot Ó Ceallaigh and Deaglán Ó hAllamháin secured them a famous victory.

For the opening fifteen minutes, Naomh Abán could do no wrong. They were first to every break, forced a multitude of turnovers and transitioned the ball at pace while kicking some superb scores some superb scores. Dara Mickey Ó Loingsigh was anchoring the defence superbly, Darragh Ó Laoire was ruling the roost at midfield while up front Danny Ó Ceallaigh was pulling the strings while his brother, Dermot, and last year’s Cork minor, Ó Mir applied the finishing touches.

Ó Mír scored one from play and was fouled for two converted frees, Ó Laoire and Aodhán Ó Luasa registered a few sweet efforts while Conchúr Ó Críodáin kicked the score of the half to give his side a 0-6 to 0-1 lead at the end of the opening quarter, Alan Quinn with the score for Macroom. Quinn’s side were reeling, but once O’Leary was on target for their second score, it was their turn to dominate as they put sever pressure on the Naomh Abán kick-out. Quinn was their main man and three more points from him and a boomer from their full-back, Rory Buckley had the sides level nine minutes later.

O’Leary then put them in front for the first time before they took their foot off the gas, allowing the Baile Bhúirne men to kick the last three points of the half through Ó Mír and Dermot Ó Ceallaigh (2) to go into the break with a 0-9 to 0-7 lead.

It was Naomh Abán’s night, and they will play Bantry in round two while Macroom face another local derby against Uibh Laoire.

Scorers for Naomh Abán: E Ó Mír (0-5, 0-3 frees), Dermot Ó Ceallaigh (0-4, 0-1 free), Danny Ó Ceallaigh (1-0), A Ó Luasa (0-2), C Ó Críodáin, D Ó hAllamháin agus D Ó Laoire (0-1 each).

Scorers for Macroom: E O’Leary (1-2), A Quinn (0-4), D Horgan (0-2, 0-1 free), R Buckley (0-1).

NAOMH ABÁN: G Ó Luasa; É Ó Criodáin, C Ó Deasúnaigh, C de Róiste; N Ó Ceallaigh, D Ó Loingsigh (c), J Ó Donnchú; C Ó Donnchú, D Ó Laoire; C Ó Críodáin, Dónal7uu7 Ó Ceallaigh, S Ó Riordáin; Dermot Ó Ceallaigh, E Ó Mír, A Ó Luasa.

Subs: S Hendy for Dónal Ó Ceallaigh (blood, 2-4mins), S Hendy for Ó Riordáin (h/t), D Ó hAllamháin for N Ó Ceallaigh (47, inj), W Mac Cárthaigh for Dermot Ó Ceallaigh (58), P Ó Liatháin for C Ó Críodáin (62).

MACROOM: B O’Connell; C Condon, R Buckley, J Murphy; M Corrigan (JC), T Dineen, S Kiely; C Dineen, D Horgan; M Cronin, E O’Leary, M Hunt; D Creedon, P Lucey, A Quinn (JC).

Subs: F Goold for Hunt, D Twomey for Murphy, B O’Gorman for Creedon (all h/t), E O’Gorman for Lucey (34, inj), S Meaney for Kiely (47, inj), D Cotter for Quinn (62).

Referee: Jack Forbes (Dohenys).