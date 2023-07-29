Andrew Murphy puts no limit on what St Michaels can achieve

Six final losses in the space of just 10 years had many followers of the Cork football championship doubting whether St Michaels would ever return to senior level.

With each year that passed where the Blackrock club failed to secure their place back in the top tier, particularly when they faltered at the final hurdle, the pressure grew on those wearing their green and gold jerseys.

But the noise from outside never made it’s way into the dressing room according to Andrew Murphy, who always believe they would find a way to get across the line one day.

That day finally arrived last October when they overcame Knocknagree in the Senior A decider at Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

“Every year it was always the same from the start, we always had the same goal,” admitted Murphy.

“There would have been talk towards the end ‘ah ok, this is going to be the one to get over the line.’ But no, we never stopped trying, we never stopped doubting that we could get there.

“There’s a few of us there now that have been there since, well, some are there that played senior in 2005 the last time we were there.

“There’s a lot of us who have been there through five, six different final losses so to actually be able to start out the year knowing we are where we want to be and just not facing into the pressure with everyone talking ‘can they do it, can they not,’ it’s nice to be there and show it again.

“Each year, especially from like 2017 onwards we had new lads coming in who had minor success and U21 success as well.

“Dave Egan coming in as manager as well. He had coached the minors and the 21s so we had the new voices and there was the core group of us that were experienced and had been through those losses but we also had the young lads coming in and saying ‘yeah, we know how to win, this is what we need to do.’

“We probably had another year into the younger lads so they were more developed as well. There wasn’t any massive changes in how we played or anything like that, it was just a bit more experience for the younger fellas and that extra bit in the strength and conditioning too.”

Now that they are back in the big time, Murphy insists they won’t be there to simply make up the numbers.

They will be looking to take the game to their opponents each time they take to the field, starting with Douglas at Páirc Uí Rinn on Saturday evening (throw-in 5pm).

“There is that buzz, the bounce in training you can especially see it now in the last month that lads just can’t wait to get going. There’s a different buzz than there has been in the past,” he continued.

“I can’t wait really. I’ve been involved since 2011, I have been through all the final heartaches I think except one so it’s been something that I have always wanted to do, to represent St Michaels at the top level.

“To actually be there and to be able to go out and do that on the day is going to be something massive."

And their aim for the season ahead?

"Just to do exactly what we can do: go out and try to win every game that we can. Wherever that takes us… obviously our ultimate aim is to try and get to the top and be in there with the likes of Nemo and the Barrs.”