Neil Ewing: Still a tasty breakfast but Gaelic football now more pancake than full Irish

Gaelic football now reflects our breakfast choices. For decades the cafes around north Dublin served a full Irish to every excited diner on the morning of the All-Ireland final. We still love it - its basic brilliance and guaranteed satisfaction will always excite us. Egg, sausage, bacon. Distinct items, each with unique strengths and each cooked separately from each other in a chaotic cauldron of a pan excitedly spitting oil in all directions.

The egg and the defender - a sticky yolk, but requiring an element of whiter than white. The sausage and the midfielder, meaty, their quality will go a long way to defining the outcome. The bacon and forwards, streaky but when good always the highlight that leaves us wanting more.

But our taste buds have evolved. As have the cafe menus. Like Gaelic football, the full Irish is still there. A traditional classic with defenders, midfielders and forwards all staying in their lanes in a spitting frying pan of an atmosphere. But the volume of full Irish breakfasts served to us has declined.

The menus have become more 'hipster'. Hipster is a word that has become cliched and used as a stick to light-heartedly poke people who have 'notions'. Notions, or simply wanting to broaden their experiences in search of more satisfaction and fulfilment. Like those hipster GAA coaches who get poked with another stick, their use of 'tactics' to evolve our game in search of more wins and hence enjoyment for their players and supporters.

One option that has become ubiquitous on breakfast menus is the pancake. Is our national game now a pancake more than a full Irish.

The pancake, just like the full Irish, has all the key nutrients but is cooked and served in a much different way. Rather than the very specific roles played by the constituent parts of our old friend, the pancake requires some careful preparation and measurement to mix all key elements together. Rather than straight into the bubbling cauldron, the pancake is instead left to rest, and we must wait for it to settle before creating an exciting end product.

A majority of current Gaelic footballers are pancakes. Not many eggs, sausage or rashers are to be found. Rather than extreme specialists, the modern player is usually a brilliant mix of all the key nutrients and able to fulfil each of the on-pitch roles. And these players often adorn this with some sweet sides.

The Peter Crouch Podcast was a lockdown indulgence for some. It probably even provided a soundtrack to some 5k personal bests, or maybe background noise to banana bread prep. The format saw the former England striker and his two sidekicks, Chris Stark and Tom Fordyce, having a laugh at their own shortcomings, extracting some of Crouch’s unique take on professional soccer. It was easy listening.

One episode discussed stats. Radio DJ and Sunday league full-back Chris Stark outlined his limited physical capabilities to go forward from defence. He summarised his limitations to get up the pitch and then, reluctantly, back down the pitch to perform his role as pancakes. He has five pancakes a game in him. Pancake, Pancake, Pancake, Pancake, Pancake. Five hopefully very impactful forays forward, carefully timed and considered to ensure his quota is not exceeded too early in the game. Or, to ensure he can still be standing in his full-back position after 90 mins.

Pancakes dominate Gaelic football at the minute. Gareth McKinless coming from deep with high impact, pancake. David McBrien for Mayo in Salthill, pancake. Karl O’Connell’s dramatic late interventions, pancake. Conn Kilpatrick steam train through the middle, pancake. Aidan Forker leaving his man-marking duties to pop a score, pancake. Mattie Taylor bombing in behind the cover on the left wing, pancake. Sean Kelly the full back with constant attacking menace, pancake. Lee Gannon tackling and ticking the scoreboard over, pancake. Tom O’Sullivan and those outside of the left spinners, pancake.

Kerry and Dublin are blessed. Blessed to have a few delightful pancakes held in reserve on the bench. The pancakes arriving later to the table don’t need to last. They are high impact pancakes consumed in a condensed period. Jack McCaffrey, Brian Ó Beaglaoich are some of the most tasty options out there. They will be resting in the fridge all this week to hit the plate with ferocious impact on Sunday.

The classics are always the best. The full Irish will always appeal. But could Sunday be a classic with a twist?

Cooks performatively tossing pancakes in the air is not a thing anymore. Tossing opponents into the air with shoulders is something we don’t see as often as we did a few years ago. Could we see goalkeeper Shane Ryan toss a Dublin player up in the air on his pancake up the pitch before kicking a late winner?