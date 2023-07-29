Met Éireann's weather forecast for the All-Ireland Football Final

“Dull, wet and humid,” are the weather conditions fans can expect at Croke Park for Sunday’s All Ireland Senior Football final according to Met Éireann.
In keeping with the recent weather, there won’t be clear skies and glorious sunshine for the eagerly-anticipated showpiece occasion between Kerry and Dublin.
Instead, although the day will start off mostly dry and bright in the capital, the conditions are set to be damp, with some possible heavy showers, and warm with temperatures likely to reach 19 degrees Celsius.
Unfortunately for those supporters traveling to the match from the Kingdom, the beginning of their journey is likely to be greeted with rain although that should have passed by the time those heading to Croker return home.
It’s the south westerly wind that will send the rain clouds East towards Dublin by throw-in time but they are set to be “light to moderate” meaning they shouldn’t affect a looping David Clifford or Colm Basquel shot too much.