Met Éireann's weather forecast for the All-Ireland Football Final

What fans of Dublin and Kerry can expect weather-wise on Sunday
Met Éireann's weather forecast for the All-Ireland Football Final

WET ONE: A general view before the GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship final match between Kilkenny and Limerick at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Sat, 29 Jul, 2023 - 08:30
Andrew Horgan

“Dull, wet and humid,” are the weather conditions fans can expect at Croke Park for Sunday’s All Ireland Senior Football final according to Met Éireann.

In keeping with the recent weather, there won’t be clear skies and glorious sunshine for the eagerly-anticipated showpiece occasion between Kerry and Dublin.

Instead, although the day will start off mostly dry and bright in the capital, the conditions are set to be damp, with some possible heavy showers, and warm with temperatures likely to reach 19 degrees Celsius.

Unfortunately for those supporters traveling to the match from the Kingdom, the beginning of their journey is likely to be greeted with rain although that should have passed by the time those heading to Croker return home.

It’s the south westerly wind that will send the rain clouds East towards Dublin by throw-in time but they are set to be “light to moderate” meaning they shouldn’t affect a looping David Clifford or Colm Basquel shot too much.

Read More

Dessie Farrell names unchanged Dublin team ahead of All-Ireland final against Kerry

More in this section

Cork SFC special: 'Disgusted' Ballincollig fall flat as Nemo cruise to opening win S Cork SFC special: 'Disgusted' Ballincollig fall flat as Nemo cruise to opening win
Cork PSFC: Castlehaven and Carbery Rangers play out entertaining draw S Cork PSFC: Castlehaven and Carbery Rangers play out entertaining draw
Late goal salvo completes Kanturk turnaround Late goal salvo completes Kanturk turnaround
#All-Ireland Football Final
<p>WINNING WAYS: Naomh Abàn defeated neighbours Macroom in the Bons Secours Cork PIFC. Pic: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile</p>

Naomh Abàn seal win over neighbours Macroom 

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd