Weekend previews: Clon to kick off on right note, Carrigaline can take Éire Óg scalp

Martin O’Brien is the new Clon manager. 2022 Cork minor Aaron Cullinane has joined the Clon senior ranks and will likely see game time in the coming weeks. The return of half-back Liam O’Donovan after a prolonged injury absence is a significant boost. He, Maurice Shanley, and Tom Clancy backbone a defence Valley Rovers will find hard to break down. The Innishannon side had a tough league, falling out of Division 1.
Clonakilty
Former Cork footballer Niall Coakley is home from Dublin and back in the Carrigaline colours. He was among the scorers during Carrigaline’s Division 2 league final victory over Newcestown earlier this month. For Éire Óg, John Cooper, Dylan Foley, and Ronan O’Toole are overseas and therefore unavailable. Kevin Hallissey is another the Ovens side are planning without.
Carrigaline
This city derby has the potential to be the closest and outstanding Premier Senior game of the weekend. Douglas had a decent league. They finished third in Division 1 and narrowly missed out on a final spot. Alan O’Hare showed well upfront during the campaign. Michael’s are back at the top table for the first time since 2006. Adam Hennessy, Peter Cunningham, and Tom Lenihan are among the players who can pose real problems for Douglas.
Douglas
Mallow’s opening day win over Ballincollig 12 months ago laid the foundation for their table-topping group exploits, but they’ll struggle to repeat the trick here. The depth of the Barrs panel was highlighted by a Division 1 league title achieved without Ian Maguire, Steven Sherlock, and Brian Hayes. No Ben O’Connor for the 2022 finalists because of his rugby move.
St Finbarr’s
Sean Fitzgerald is back in the Skibb ranks having played his football with McBrides in Chicago last summer. This is a tough opening round test against last year’s beaten finalists, who can call on Cork seniors Eoghan McSweeney and Daniel O’Mahony.
Knocknagree
Both teams reached the knockout stages last season, and both will again have designs on extended championship runs.
Clyda Rovers
Contrasting league fortunes, albeit they were operating in very different spheres. Kiskeam were relegated from Division 1, Newmarket won Division 4.
Kiskeam
Cathal O’Donovan, midfield for Dohenys last season, has emigrated. Aaron Mannix has rejoined their set-up. Dohenys are in buoyant form after beating Knocknagree in the Division 3 final. Their opponents also enjoyed league promotion but failed to secure silverware along with it when coming up short to Carrigaline in the Division 2 decider.
Newcestown
Relegated Bandon are chasing a first championship win since September 2021.
Rockchapel
Nemo’s pick will depend on the amount of subs used during Friday’s premier senior opener.
Nemo Rangers
A repeat of last year’s semi-final, which Bantry won by a goal.
Bantry
Aghada were relegated from Division 2 after failing to win a single game. Cill na Martra comfortably won the quarter-final clash between the pair last September.
Cill na Martra
Although well beaten by Newmarket in the Division 4 league final, Kilshannig will take confidence from the winning run - achieved without Cork senior Killian O’Hanlon - that carried them into the decider.
Kilshannig
Glanworth
Ballinora
Cullen
St Nick’s
St James’
Kilmurry
Ilen Rovers arrive into the championship with little momentum after suffering relegation to Division 4. With Newcestown and Dohenys the other pair in this group, whoever comes up short at Clonakilty will struggle for points thereafter.
Bishopstown
Dromtarriffe
Gabriel Rangers
Aghabullogue
St Michael’s
Cobh
