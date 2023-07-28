Weekend previews: Clon to kick off on right note, Carrigaline can take Éire Óg scalp

Saturday

Cork Premier SFC

Group A

Clonakilty v Valley Rovers, Bandon (R Whelan), 7.30pm

Martin O’Brien is the new Clon manager. 2022 Cork minor Aaron Cullinane has joined the Clon senior ranks and will likely see game time in the coming weeks. The return of half-back Liam O’Donovan after a prolonged injury absence is a significant boost. He, Maurice Shanley, and Tom Clancy backbone a defence Valley Rovers will find hard to break down. The Innishannon side had a tough league, falling out of Division 1.

Verdict: Clonakilty

Group B

Carrigaline v Éire Óg, Ballincollig (C Dineen), 3pm

Former Cork footballer Niall Coakley is home from Dublin and back in the Carrigaline colours. He was among the scorers during Carrigaline’s Division 2 league final victory over Newcestown earlier this month. For Éire Óg, John Cooper, Dylan Foley, and Ronan O’Toole are overseas and therefore unavailable. Kevin Hallissey is another the Ovens side are planning without.

Verdict: Carrigaline

Group C

Douglas v St Michael’s, Páirc Uí Rinn (D Murnane), 5pm

This city derby has the potential to be the closest and outstanding Premier Senior game of the weekend. Douglas had a decent league. They finished third in Division 1 and narrowly missed out on a final spot. Alan O’Hare showed well upfront during the campaign. Michael’s are back at the top table for the first time since 2006. Adam Hennessy, Peter Cunningham, and Tom Lenihan are among the players who can pose real problems for Douglas.

Verdict: Douglas

St Finbarr’s v Mallow, Blarney (J Ryan), 5pm

Mallow’s opening day win over Ballincollig 12 months ago laid the foundation for their table-topping group exploits, but they’ll struggle to repeat the trick here. The depth of the Barrs panel was highlighted by a Division 1 league title achieved without Ian Maguire, Steven Sherlock, and Brian Hayes. No Ben O’Connor for the 2022 finalists because of his rugby move.

Verdict: St Finbarr’s

Cork SAFC

Group A

Knocknagree v O’Donovan Rossa, Macroom (C Walsh), 3pm

Sean Fitzgerald is back in the Skibb ranks having played his football with McBrides in Chicago last summer. This is a tough opening round test against last year’s beaten finalists, who can call on Cork seniors Eoghan McSweeney and Daniel O’Mahony.

RETURN: O'Donovan Rossa's Sean Fitzgerald. Pic: Denis Boyle

Verdict: Knocknagree

Group B

Clyda Rovers v Béal Átha’n Ghaorthaidh, Coachford (A O’Connor), 7pm

Both teams reached the knockout stages last season, and both will again have designs on extended championship runs.

Verdict: Clyda Rovers

Newmarket v Kiskeam, Kanturk (J Murphy), 7pm

Contrasting league fortunes, albeit they were operating in very different spheres. Kiskeam were relegated from Division 1, Newmarket won Division 4.

Verdict: Kiskeam

Group C

Newcestown v Dohenys, Rossmore (M Collins), 5pm

Cathal O’Donovan, midfield for Dohenys last season, has emigrated. Aaron Mannix has rejoined their set-up. Dohenys are in buoyant form after beating Knocknagree in the Division 3 final. Their opponents also enjoyed league promotion but failed to secure silverware along with it when coming up short to Carrigaline in the Division 2 decider.

Verdict: Newcestown

Cork PIFC

Group A

Bandon v Rockchapel, Clondrohid (P O’Leary), 4pm

Relegated Bandon are chasing a first championship win since September 2021.

Verdict: Rockchapel

Castletownbere v Nemo Rangers, Enniskeane (N Hayes), 6pm

Nemo’s pick will depend on the amount of subs used during Friday’s premier senior opener.

Verdict: Nemo Rangers

Group B

Bantry Blues v Iveleary, Kealkil (J Enright), 5pm

A repeat of last year’s semi-final, which Bantry won by a goal.

REPEAT CLASH: Kevin Manning (Iveleary) and Ruari Deane (Bantry Blues) battle for possession. Pic: Martin Walsh.

Verdict: Bantry

Group C

Cill na Martra v Aghada, Cloughduv (S Scanlon), 3pm

Aghada were relegated from Division 2 after failing to win a single game. Cill na Martra comfortably won the quarter-final clash between the pair last September.

Verdict: Cill na Martra

Na Piarsaigh v Kilshannig, Grenagh (E Coleman), 5pm

Although well beaten by Newmarket in the Division 4 league final, Kilshannig will take confidence from the winning run - achieved without Cork senior Killian O’Hanlon - that carried them into the decider.

Verdict: Kilshannig

Cork IAFC

Group A

St Vincent’s v Glanworth, Lisgoold (B Murphy), 5pm

Verdict: Glanworth

Group C

Ballinora v Kildorrery, Watergrasshill (D Daly), 5pm

Verdict: Ballinora

Cork Premier JFC

Group A

Urhan v Cullen, Ballingeary (T Sheehan), 3pm

Verdict: Cullen

St Nick’s v Ballydesmond, Glantane (C Murphy), 7.30pm

Verdict: St Nick’s

Group B

Kinsale v St James’, Timoleague (J Horgan), 3pm

Verdict: St James’

Millstreet v Kilmurry, Ballyvourney (C Nolan), 5pm

Verdict: Kilmurry

Sunday

Cork SAFC

Group C

Bishopstown v Ilen Rovers, Clonakilty (B Sweeney), 7.30pm

Ilen Rovers arrive into the championship with little momentum after suffering relegation to Division 4. With Newcestown and Dohenys the other pair in this group, whoever comes up short at Clonakilty will struggle for points thereafter.

Verdict: Bishopstown

Cork IAFC

Group A

Glanmire v Dromtarriffe, Mallow (M Sheehan) 1pm

Verdict: Dromtarriffe

Group B

Gabriel Rangers v Glenville, Kilmurry (L Knight), 1pm

Verdict: Gabriel Rangers

Aghabullogue v Adrigole, Ballingeary (L O’Shea), 7.30pm

Verdict: Aghabullogue

Cork Premier JFC

Group C

Buttevant v St Michael’s, Glantane (J Kelleher), 7.30pm

Verdict: St Michael’s

St Finbarr’s v Cobh, Caherlag (P O’Mahony), 7.30pm

Verdict: Cobh