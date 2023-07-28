Weekend previews: Clon to kick off on right note, Carrigaline can take Éire Óg scalp

The Cork County Football Championships kick off this weekend.
BACK IN BLUE AND YELLOW; Niall Coakley of St Jude's during the Dublin County Senior Football Championship Quarter-Final match between St Jude's and Skerries Harps in 2020. Pic: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Fri, 28 Jul, 2023 - 21:00
Eoghan Cormican

Saturday

Cork Premier SFC 

Group A 

Clonakilty v Valley Rovers, Bandon (R Whelan), 7.30pm 

Martin O’Brien is the new Clon manager. 2022 Cork minor Aaron Cullinane has joined the Clon senior ranks and will likely see game time in the coming weeks. The return of half-back Liam O’Donovan after a prolonged injury absence is a significant boost. He, Maurice Shanley, and Tom Clancy backbone a defence Valley Rovers will find hard to break down. The Innishannon side had a tough league, falling out of Division 1.

Verdict: Clonakilty 

Group B 

Carrigaline v Éire Óg, Ballincollig (C Dineen), 3pm 

Former Cork footballer Niall Coakley is home from Dublin and back in the Carrigaline colours. He was among the scorers during Carrigaline’s Division 2 league final victory over Newcestown earlier this month. For Éire Óg, John Cooper, Dylan Foley, and Ronan O’Toole are overseas and therefore unavailable. Kevin Hallissey is another the Ovens side are planning without.

Verdict: Carrigaline 

Group C 

Douglas v St Michael’s, Páirc Uí Rinn (D Murnane), 5pm 

This city derby has the potential to be the closest and outstanding Premier Senior game of the weekend. Douglas had a decent league. They finished third in Division 1 and narrowly missed out on a final spot. Alan O’Hare showed well upfront during the campaign. Michael’s are back at the top table for the first time since 2006. Adam Hennessy, Peter Cunningham, and Tom Lenihan are among the players who can pose real problems for Douglas.

Verdict: Douglas 

St Finbarr’s v Mallow, Blarney (J Ryan), 5pm 

Mallow’s opening day win over Ballincollig 12 months ago laid the foundation for their table-topping group exploits, but they’ll struggle to repeat the trick here. The depth of the Barrs panel was highlighted by a Division 1 league title achieved without Ian Maguire, Steven Sherlock, and Brian Hayes. No Ben O’Connor for the 2022 finalists because of his rugby move.

Verdict: St Finbarr’s 

Cork SAFC 

Group A 

Knocknagree v O’Donovan Rossa, Macroom (C Walsh), 3pm 

Sean Fitzgerald is back in the Skibb ranks having played his football with McBrides in Chicago last summer. This is a tough opening round test against last year’s beaten finalists, who can call on Cork seniors Eoghan McSweeney and Daniel O’Mahony.

RETURN: O'Donovan Rossa's Sean Fitzgerald. Pic: Denis Boyle
Verdict: Knocknagree 

Group B 

Clyda Rovers v Béal Átha’n Ghaorthaidh, Coachford (A O’Connor), 7pm 

Both teams reached the knockout stages last season, and both will again have designs on extended championship runs.

Verdict: Clyda Rovers 

Newmarket v Kiskeam, Kanturk (J Murphy), 7pm 

Contrasting league fortunes, albeit they were operating in very different spheres. Kiskeam were relegated from Division 1, Newmarket won Division 4.

Verdict: Kiskeam 

Group C 

Newcestown v Dohenys, Rossmore (M Collins), 5pm 

Cathal O’Donovan, midfield for Dohenys last season, has emigrated. Aaron Mannix has rejoined their set-up. Dohenys are in buoyant form after beating Knocknagree in the Division 3 final. Their opponents also enjoyed league promotion but failed to secure silverware along with it when coming up short to Carrigaline in the Division 2 decider.

Verdict: Newcestown 

Cork PIFC 

Group A 

Bandon v Rockchapel, Clondrohid (P O’Leary), 4pm 

Relegated Bandon are chasing a first championship win since September 2021.

Verdict: Rockchapel 

Castletownbere v Nemo Rangers, Enniskeane (N Hayes), 6pm 

Nemo’s pick will depend on the amount of subs used during Friday’s premier senior opener.

Verdict: Nemo Rangers 

Group B 

Bantry Blues v Iveleary, Kealkil (J Enright), 5pm 

A repeat of last year’s semi-final, which Bantry won by a goal.

REPEAT CLASH: Kevin Manning (Iveleary) and Ruari Deane (Bantry Blues) battle for possession. Pic: Martin Walsh.
Verdict: Bantry 

Group C 

Cill na Martra v Aghada, Cloughduv (S Scanlon), 3pm 

Aghada were relegated from Division 2 after failing to win a single game. Cill na Martra comfortably won the quarter-final clash between the pair last September.

Verdict: Cill na Martra 

Na Piarsaigh v Kilshannig, Grenagh (E Coleman), 5pm 

Although well beaten by Newmarket in the Division 4 league final, Kilshannig will take confidence from the winning run - achieved without Cork senior Killian O’Hanlon - that carried them into the decider.

Verdict: Kilshannig 

Cork IAFC 

Group A 

St Vincent’s v Glanworth, Lisgoold (B Murphy), 5pm 

Verdict: Glanworth 

Group C 

Ballinora v Kildorrery, Watergrasshill (D Daly), 5pm 

Verdict: Ballinora 

Cork Premier JFC 

Group A 

Urhan v Cullen, Ballingeary (T Sheehan), 3pm 

Verdict: Cullen 

St Nick’s v Ballydesmond, Glantane (C Murphy), 7.30pm 

Verdict: St Nick’s 

Group B 

Kinsale v St James’, Timoleague (J Horgan), 3pm 

Verdict: St James’ 

Millstreet v Kilmurry, Ballyvourney (C Nolan), 5pm 

Verdict: Kilmurry 

Sunday

Cork SAFC 

Group C 

Bishopstown v Ilen Rovers, Clonakilty (B Sweeney), 7.30pm 

Ilen Rovers arrive into the championship with little momentum after suffering relegation to Division 4. With Newcestown and Dohenys the other pair in this group, whoever comes up short at Clonakilty will struggle for points thereafter.

Verdict: Bishopstown 

Cork IAFC 

Group A 

Glanmire v Dromtarriffe, Mallow (M Sheehan) 1pm 

Verdict: Dromtarriffe 

Group B 

Gabriel Rangers v Glenville, Kilmurry (L Knight), 1pm 

Verdict: Gabriel Rangers 

Aghabullogue v Adrigole, Ballingeary (L O’Shea), 7.30pm 

Verdict: Aghabullogue 

Cork Premier JFC 

Group C 

Buttevant v St Michael’s, Glantane (J Kelleher), 7.30pm 

Verdict: St Michael’s 

St Finbarr’s v Cobh, Caherlag (P O’Mahony), 7.30pm 

Verdict: Cobh

More in this section

Colin Sheridan: The night Kerry talisman David Clifford showed his mortal side 
All-Ireland SFC final preview: Emotion to carry Dublin past cool Kerry
Neil Ewing: Still a tasty breakfast but Gaelic football now more pancake than full Irish
