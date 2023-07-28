Macauley: We need a GAA Drive to Survive

Dublin’s 2013 footballer of the year Michael Darragh Macauley feels the All-Ireland final occasion is being underpromoted.

The two-time All-Star midfielder envisages a Netflix fly-on-the-wall around Gaelic football’s leading teams in the future.

“It's only a matter of time before a Drive to Survive-esque thing happens with the GAA. Money talks eventually. It will happen and there will be this whole explosion of the sport.

“People will know the insides of everyone. You can see the rugby are kind of creeping there. Look, it could be a little while yet but I think it will be interesting to see where it's going to go because it is going in that direction."

As the BBC for the first time broadcast an All-Ireland SFC final to millions on its worldwide platform, Macauley believes there is a great opportunity to showcase Ireland at half-time.

“I spent my whole life working as a teacher, working with young people, youth development, sports youth development as well, and I actually think the half-times shouldn’t be used for the Cumann na mBunscol stuff or for the youth to play.

“I actually think it should be a showcase of Ireland's best talent, whoever that might be. I've said it before and I don't want to get into this again, but why aren't U2 playing? People were laughing, but why aren't they? It should be an exhibition of how special Ireland is and what can happen on the day.

“I've heard figures about there being 20 million all around the world who watch it. It should be a showcase for the game. The game will be the game itself, but everything around it should be a performance and it should be an event. There's huge space for how you could bring a bit of energy it."

As seven-time All-Ireland SFC winner Cormac Costello looks set to start his first final, his old team-mate Macauley credits his perseverance. “I think every player that plays with Cormac always backs him. Cormac is the real deal. He’s been unfortunate, there was a couple of injuries that came at the wrong time. Cormac has been head down this year, has really worked on his own game and it is great to see him get the results. He really deserves it.

“He has unbelievable talent and probably because there are so many players there he gets overlooked and he is going to have a huge say on Dublin taking Sam home this year.”