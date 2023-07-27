Conor McManus: 'No hesitation' on signing up for 18th season - if the body allows 

Conor McManus says he'll have 'absolutely no hesitation' about signing up for an 18th season with Monaghan - if his battered hip allows it.

The 35-year-old attacker provided some of the moments of this year's football Championship, top scoring for his county against Armagh and Dublin at Croke Park.

But a long-term hip issue continues to be a problem and the Clontibret star has previously said he may one day need a hip replacement.

Boss Vinny Corey and Farney supporters would love to keep him on board for 2024 as they push for an All-Ireland breakthrough.

McManus told The Game on Sunday podcast that challenging for Sam remains Monaghan's ambition and he said he'd love to be part of it if possible.

"I have issues with my hip and if I thought that it would give me another season, there's absolutely no hesitation that I would go again," said McManus.

"But it's just trying to figure out whether that will be the case or not. If it's a case that I'm not playing for Monaghan next year, that will be the sole reason for it.

"It won't be for not finding time or not wanting to commit or not enjoying it, none of that is an issue. It's simply if my hip will allow me to go again. That decision isn't going to be made today or tomorrow.

"We'll see how the club season goes and we'll see how I'm moving or how I'm getting on at the back end of winter and starting into 2024. Nothing will be decided until that I suppose."

Monaghan were beaten to an All-Ireland final spot this weekend by Dublin. The sides were level with only minutes of their semi-final tie remaining but a late rally nudged the Dubs to a flattering seven-point win.

"It's a Championship of disappointment," said McManus. "A lot of outsiders and people outside the camp are saying it was a good season for Monaghan and that we did well to get to a semi-final and what not. We don't see it like that.

"We had a chance to get to an All-Ireland, to be preparing for this Sunday's All-Ireland final against Kerry as it turned out to be. So ultimately it's a season of disappointment."

It was Monaghan's second semi-final defeat in the last six seasons.

"Some day it will happen, I fully believe it," said McManus of Monaghan's All-Ireland dream. "Whether it happens in the next year or two, or in the next five, 10 years, it will happen and some Monaghan team will break that ceiling.

"The more Monaghan teams that try to put ourselves in that position, and as often as you possibly can, then it becomes an environment that young kids in Monaghan are used to watching Monaghan in Croke Park and it becomes second nature."

Meanwhile, Liam McHale has departed the Mayo backroom team, having spent the last term working under current manager and brother-in-law Kevin McStay.

McHale and McStay formed part of a high-profile management team installed prior to the 2022 campaign, which also included Stephen Rochford, Donie Buckley and Damien Mulligan.