Breaking: Kerry's Tony Brosnan out of All-Ireland final

KERRY attacker Tony Brosnan is out of Sunday’s All-Ireland SFC final against Dublin. The Dr Crokes forward is struggling with a recurrence of a respiratory condition and will not be available to Jack O’Connor and his selectors.

Kerry management will select their 26 for the final today and Brosnan’s absence is a blow. Had he made a bit more impact when introduced on 55 minutes against Derry in the semi-final, Brosnan could have been in the conversation to start Sunday.