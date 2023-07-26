Breaking: Kerry's Tony Brosnan out of All-Ireland final

KERRY attacker Tony Brosnan is out of Sunday’s All-Ireland SFC final against Dublin. The Dr Crokes forward is struggling with a recurrence of a respiratory condition and will not be available to Jack O’Connor and his selectors.
Kerry management will select their 26 for the final today and Brosnan’s absence is a blow. Had he made a bit more impact when introduced on 55 minutes against Derry in the semi-final, Brosnan could have been in the conversation to start Sunday.
It is the second time Brosnan has been struck down by a debilitating lung problem. Three seasons ago he missed the latter stages of Dr Crokes campaign with a similar issue.
The return to the squad of Killian Spillane, who has been rehabbing an ankle injury, is timely in terms of inside forward options. Nevertheless, it lessens Kerry's impact options off the bench at the very least.
At the Irish Examiner’s Gaelic football podcast live event in Killarney on Tuesday night, Oisin McConville suggested that Paul Geaney could be the one to lose out if Kerry were to start Stephen O’Brien but Brosnan’s absence renders that discussion moot now, one would think.
More likely that it’s a straight contest between O’Brien and Adrian Spillane for the No 12 jersey. Former Kerry manager Eamonn Fitzmaurice told the live audience he’d start the Kenmare man, but acknowledged that it would remove an ace from Kerry’s bench – and impact from the subs may be the ultimate deciding factor on Sunday in Croke Park.
The case for starting Gaeltacht flyer Briain O’Beaglaoich at wing back is well established given his recent form but it would be a big call to leave out Rathmore’s Paul Murphy in his stead.