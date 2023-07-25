Mayo's James Horan took own painful playing experience into management

Speaking at the Irish Examiner Gaelic Football show live from the Great Southern Hotel in Killarney, Horan said being dropped for the 1997 All-Ireland SFC final had a ‘huge impact’ on him.
Mayo's James Horan took own painful playing experience into management

LIVE SHOW: Panalists Oisin McConville, Maurice Brosnan, MC; Paul Rouse, James Horan, Ciaran Whelan and Eamonn Fitzmaurice at the Irish Examiner Gaelic football show live from The Great Southern hotel in Killarney. Picture; Eddie O'Hare

Tue, 25 Jul, 2023 - 21:51
TJ Galvin, Killarney

Former Mayo manager James Horan has said his own experience of being dropped for an All-Ireland final affected his own approach to dealing with players.

There are so many different elements that inter-county managers have to deal with in the week leading up to a final. One of the most difficult is letting players know they haven’t made the starting 15 or even the panel for possibly the biggest game of their career.

Speaking at the Irish Examiner Gaelic Football show live from the Great Southern Hotel in Killarney, Horan said his experience of being dropped for the 1997 All-Ireland SFC final had a ‘huge impact’ on him.

“The managers you experience shape you if you go onto management,” said Horan. “A lot of the time it can be for the wrong reasons.

“You might have a manager that’s roaring and shouting at a player and you might think ‘if I was ever a manager… that’s not the way to talk to a player. If I was ever a manager I’d try a different approach’.

“I played in 1996 (All-Ireland final). And then in ’97 we were playing Kerry in the final. A couple days before the game I got a phone call to say I wouldn’t be starting.

“I remember what was on the kitchen table when I got the phone call, I remember everything about it.

“The reason for being dropped, I totally disagreed with it. It was a token effort, in my opinion. And it didn’t make sense. That had a huge impact on me and how I handled players.”

More in this section

O'Connor's 'brilliant football intellect' hailed as key for Kingdom O'Connor's 'brilliant football intellect' hailed as key for Kingdom
All-Ireland Semi-Finals Preview Event Hosted by the GPA Dublin's Carla Rowe braced for another battle against old rivals Cork
Páirc Uí Chaoimh a potential venue as talks underway for Bruce Springsteen return Páirc Uí Chaoimh a potential venue as talks underway for Bruce Springsteen return
<p>TICKET SCAM WARNING: A GAA ticket collection point near the stadium before the Littlewoods Ireland Camogie League Division 2 Final match between Antrim and Wexford at Croke Park in Dublin. Pic: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile</p>

All-Ireland final ticket scams out to deceive Kerry and Dublin fans

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd