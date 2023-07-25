Mayo's James Horan took own painful playing experience into management

Former Mayo manager James Horan has said his own experience of being dropped for an All-Ireland final affected his own approach to dealing with players.
There are so many different elements that inter-county managers have to deal with in the week leading up to a final. One of the most difficult is letting players know they haven’t made the starting 15 or even the panel for possibly the biggest game of their career.
Speaking at the Irish Examiner Gaelic Football show live from the Great Southern Hotel in Killarney, Horan said his experience of being dropped for the 1997 All-Ireland SFC final had a ‘huge impact’ on him.
“The managers you experience shape you if you go onto management,” said Horan. “A lot of the time it can be for the wrong reasons.
“You might have a manager that’s roaring and shouting at a player and you might think ‘if I was ever a manager… that’s not the way to talk to a player. If I was ever a manager I’d try a different approach’.
“I played in 1996 (All-Ireland final). And then in ’97 we were playing Kerry in the final. A couple days before the game I got a phone call to say I wouldn’t be starting.
“I remember what was on the kitchen table when I got the phone call, I remember everything about it.
“The reason for being dropped, I totally disagreed with it. It was a token effort, in my opinion. And it didn’t make sense. That had a huge impact on me and how I handled players.”