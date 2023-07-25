Gearoid Hegarty: This Limerick team never feel they're beaten

Gearoid Hegarty made a beeline towards his parents at the back of the lower Hogan Stand after Limerick's All-Ireland final win.

Hammy Dawson, a St Patrick's clubmate from home, was on the scene and roared across to the man-mountain forward that the five-in-a-row is on the horizon.

"I just said to him, 'Forget about next year, just enjoy what we've done today!'" smiled Hegarty.

Now that the dust has settled a little, Hegarty doesn't feel any different. "Because it is so, so hard to beat Kilkenny in an All-Ireland final," he explained. "We did it last year, we did it this year. We have to enjoy it and by God will we enjoy it."

The thing is, whilst Hegarty won't dare consider 2024 at this stage, he can say for certain that Limerick will attack the challenge with vigour. Because they always do.

By way of explanation, he talks about the 'purple patch' they conjured against Kilkenny on Sunday when, trailing by five points in the 44th minute, they reeled off 19 of the game's last 24 points.

Like a major championship winning golfer entering 'the zone' at a crucial stage and finding the game so wonderfully straightforward, it all came so easy to Limerick.

"It was just awesome," said Hegarty. "I can't wait to watch it back because it was incredible to be out there during that purple patch. I don't know how long it lasted, I don't know how many points we scored in a row but it felt like we were just scoring at will at times."

Which brings us back to Hegarty and this Limerick team's utter belief in themselves. For he knew deep down that even when Kilkenny were six points up at the half-hour mark, and five ahead in the third quarter, that Limerick would summon fury as they did.

Asked where that unshakable belief stems from, Hegarty paused.

"Good question, yeah," said the former Hurler of the Year. "I just honestly think that inside that dressing-room you have some of the most competitive people I've ever come across in my life.

"I like to think that I'm an extremely competitive person, I even struggle at times when I'm not with those lads in other settings, like if I'm playing golf or just doing anything, and other people don't match my competitiveness.

"But I get buckets of people in that dressing-room that are as competitive as I am and I just think we hate losing. We hate losing. So no matter what situation we're in, like, we were 10 points down in a Munster final a couple of years ago, we don't panic, we never feel like we're beaten and it was the same again.

"We didn't panic and we knew that there was a long way to go. I honestly just think it comes from there."

Still only 28, Hegarty now has five All-Ireland medals to his name and will go down as a key member of a four-in-a-row winning team, regardless of what happens in 2024. History is all around him but he remains blissfully unmoved.

"I'd like to say this one meant more to me, honestly, but personally I just don't place much importance on winning four-in-a-row - I just wanted a fifth All-Ireland medal," he said.

"That was all that was on my mind, I just wanted another All-Ireland medal in my back pocket. That's all that mattered to me.

"I don't get too caught up in the whole four-in-a-row thing and, look, next year I know there will be massive talk about the five-in-a-row.

"Maybe in time I will look back and say, 'Yeah, okay, what an unbelievable achievement to win four-in-a-row', and of course it is an unbelievable achievement, but all I wanted personally was to get another All-Ireland medal because they're so, so hard to win."

Certainly nobody was pencilling in Limerick for the four-in-a-row after half an hour on Sunday when they'd registered just five points. From there on, they outscored Kilkenny by 0-25 to 1-7.

"Wow, I didn't know that stat, that's interesting," said Hegarty. "The wind initially, like, people think the wind doesn't have a massive impact on the game but it was so strong and it was really hard to play against it, plus they were well on top in the first-half, they just came out with way more intensity than we did. We didn't match their intensity in the first-half and that's why it resulted in those statistics."