Raymond Galligan on shortlist to replace Mickey Graham as Cavan football manager

Current player Raymond Galligan, former Clare boss Micheál McDermott and ex-Cavan forward Jason O’Reilly are on the shortlist to replace Mickey Graham as Cavan football manager.

The inclusion of Cavan captain Galligan is the big surprise on the shortlist which was finalised Sunday night, according to the Anglo Celt. Galligan captained Cavan to the Ulster Championship win in 2020 and has played over 100 games for the county, firstly as a forward and, since 2015, as goalkeeper, winning an All-Star award in 2020.