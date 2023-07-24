Raymond Galligan on shortlist to replace Mickey Graham as Cavan football manager

Current player Raymond Galligan, former Clare boss Micheál McDermott and ex-Cavan forward Jason O’Reilly are on the shortlist to replace Mickey Graham as Cavan football manager.
The inclusion of Cavan captain Galligan is the big surprise on the shortlist which was finalised Sunday night, according to the Anglo Celt. Galligan captained Cavan to the Ulster Championship win in 2020 and has played over 100 games for the county, firstly as a forward and, since 2015, as goalkeeper, winning an All-Star award in 2020.
McDermott previously enjoyed senior championship success in several counties, including Cavan (Ramor United in 2016), and managed the Clare senior footballers. O’Reilly, one of Cavan’s premier attackers over a 15-year county playing career, managed Cavan Gaels to a Senior Championship title and was part of the Leitrim senior management under Terry Hyland.
“We will now appoint a sub-committee to advance the process of appointing a new senior team manager,” stated county chairman Kieran Callaghan.