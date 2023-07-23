How Kilkenny rated in All-Ireland final defeat

1. Eoin Murphy

Converted a first half free. Only eight of his 21 long puckouts stuck. That’s not his fault, but maybe it should have convinced Murphy to go shorter with more than the 14 he did. 6

2. Mikey Butler

Bar a foul on Cian Lynch, that went punished, his was a safe opening half. The second period, though, was not kind to him. Had to be moved off Peter Casey as the latter torched the Kilkenny watchhouse. 5

3. Huw Lawlor

Honours even between himself and Gillane. And considering Gillane was one of the leading two contenders for player of the year coming into the final, Lawlor’s containment job was a commendable one. 7

4. Tommy Walsh

Composed first half in shutting down any possession that came between him and Flanagan. Didn’t fare at all well, though, when told to go across and try to stop Peter Casey in the third quarter. 6

8. Conor Fogarty

Provided the delivery for Eoin Cody’s goal. Prevented Tom Morrissey from getting very little clean possession in his paw. Got turned over for a David Reidy point. Injury meant he didn’t reappear after the interval. 6

6. Richie Reid

Excellent distribution of possession in the first half. Hit a point and was fouled for a free that his brother converted. Was involved in the early stages of Deegan’s goal. Overran thereafter, though. 7

7. Paddy Deegan

Split the posts 56 seconds in. His significantly improved job in shadowing Hegarty for this final meant Deegan was the only one of the pair to be on the scoresheet by half-time. Added a second-half goal. 7

9. Adrian Mullen

He did win a second half free that TJ dissected the posts with and later raised a white flag himself, but, ultimately, the midfielder was one of many cats to drown in the green swamp. 5

12. John Donnelly

Three of Diarmaid Byrnes’ seven frees came from Donnelly fouls. Was out of his comfort zone at midfield. Registered a point before receiving the curly finger on 69 minutes. 5

24. Walter Walsh

David Blanchfield's injury saw him start only his second game of the championship. The sliotar didn’t bounce for him. Should have done better with wasted point attempts at the start of either half. Removed on 48 minutes. 5

11. Martin Keoghan

Slipped at a key moment in the second half when he had ghosted inside for a potential third Kilkenny goal. The lost chance was a crucial one. First-half point attempt struck the post. 5

10 Tom Phelan

Excellent and erratic. The final debutant got a slight touch to create Cody’s goal. Had two points inside 13 minutes. Provided final pass for Deegan’s major. Mixed in with that, however, were plenty of mistakes and fumbles. 7

13. Billy Ryan

Wasn’t afraid to roam out the field in search of work, as seen when turning over Limerick corner-forward Peter Casey in the first half, but his first priority was scores and he delivered none. 5

14. TJ Reid

Seven placed-ball efforts hit. Although he’ll be disappointed with one run-of-the-mill first-half free he sent wide. Always a willing outlet. Gorgeously floated pass to find Alan Murphy for a goal chance late on. 7

15. Eoin Cody

Sole outing this summer where he managed only a single score. Never stopped probing, as evidenced by him winning a pressure relieving free on 49 minutes, but he failed to pick the locks beyond his ninth-minute goal. 6

Subs

Pádraig Walsh (5) came in for the injured Fogarty at the break. Alan Murphy (5) had point and goal attempts blocked. Cian Kenny (5) was unable to repeat his semi-final bench bounce. Cillian Buckley and Richie Hogan sprung too late for scoring.