Derek Lyng: 'We have to suck it up. They were the better team'

Beaten Kilkenny manager Derek Lyng rued a decision or two that went Limerick’s way in the All-Ireland final, but accepted they were beaten by a better team.

“They get a run on you and they got some fantastic scores from out the field.

“A few decisions, they got them at crucial times as well - 50/50 calls. And the reality is we needed to get those today.

“I felt at times there were chances we didn’t take and we needed to take everything. But I can’t fault the effort of our players. They were outstanding all year, they gave everything today Sometimes you are just not good enough on the day and that’s really the story.”

Kilkenny were on top for long stretches of the first half, leading by six points at one stage, though Limerick cut that deficit to three by half-time.

“There is no magic to it,” Lyng told RTÉ. “The lads just worked really hard throughout the field. We had our matchups going well, our shape was good, we attacked the puckout, we were going at them.

“But even at half-time I felt we had a couple of easier chances we didn’t take.

“They got a run, they got scores from everywhere, They are quality hurlers, credit to them, they are a fantastic team.

“We’re disappointed. The key is just to try and stay in the game at that stage. We have to suck it up now they were the better team.”