Byrnes: Big half-time pep talk fired Limerick to four-in-a-row glory

Limerick needed a “big talk” from their management team at half-time to drive them on to a fourth All-Ireland victory in succession, said towering wing-back Diarmaid Byrnes.

Kilkenny led by three points at the interval in the All-Ireland final and after a strong response at the start of the second half, the champions were further rocked by Paddy Deegan’s goal in the 42nd minute.

There wasn’t a hint of panic. They have been there too many times before, have too many “reference points”, as corner-forward Peter Casey said. They scored 19 points to Kilkenny’s five after that setback to stretch home with a nine-point win.

“Kilkenny brought exactly what we expected,” Byrnes said, speaking to RTÉ. “Pure intensity, honesty, we all speak about the Kilkenny teams of the past but they are a replica of that. That’s in their DNA. They work hard, they die in their boots.

“We needed a big talk at half-time to get us going and you saw the response in the second half. Lads were immense.

“We enforced our game plan and what we are trying to do. And we got our scores. That (Deegan) goal was an example of what they can do and you can’t switch off with those boys.”

After a quiet first period, Casey finished with five points from play as Limerick’s marksmen turned up the heat.

“It’s just patience. We’ve all been here before. It’s just try and stay patient as much as you can and hopefully they will come our way.

“At half-time we weren’t happy with our puckouts and their puckouts. Kilkenny were that bit hungrier than us on the breaking ball. We addressed that.

“We started the second half well and Paddy Deegan’s goal was a bit of a sucker punch. But we have been here before plenty of times, We had loads of reference points. We were absolutely delighted with the kick out of the boys.

“It’s just the history we have. We’ve all come up, there’s been success underage. We’ve had ups and downs through our careers as well. But we stick together. Our backroom team is absolutely phenomenal. I can’t speak highly enough of them.”