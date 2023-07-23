Byrnes: Big half-time pep talk fired Limerick to four-in-a-row glory

Limerick responded in style to a half-time deficit
Byrnes: Big half-time pep talk fired Limerick to four-in-a-row glory

Limerick’s Mike Casey and Diarmaid Byrnes tackle TJ Reid of Kilkenny

Sun, 23 Jul, 2023 - 17:21
Larry Ryan

Limerick needed a “big talk” from their management team at half-time to drive them on to a fourth All-Ireland victory in succession, said towering wing-back Diarmaid Byrnes.

Kilkenny led by three points at the interval in the All-Ireland final and after a strong response at the start of the second half, the champions were further rocked by Paddy Deegan’s goal in the 42nd minute.

There wasn’t a hint of panic. They have been there too many times before, have too many “reference points”, as corner-forward Peter Casey said. They scored 19 points to Kilkenny’s five after that setback to stretch home with a nine-point win.

“Kilkenny brought exactly what we expected,” Byrnes said, speaking to RTÉ. “Pure intensity, honesty, we all speak about the Kilkenny teams of the past but they are a replica of that. That’s in their DNA. They work hard, they die in their boots.

“We needed a big talk at half-time to get us going and you saw the response in the second half. Lads were immense.

“We enforced our game plan and what we are trying to do. And we got our scores. That (Deegan) goal was an example of what they can do and you can’t switch off with those boys.” 

After a quiet first period, Casey finished with five points from play as Limerick’s marksmen turned up the heat.

“It’s just patience. We’ve all been here before. It’s just try and stay patient as much as you can and hopefully they will come our way.

“At half-time we weren’t happy with our puckouts and their puckouts. Kilkenny were that bit hungrier than us on the breaking ball. We addressed that.

“We started the second half well and Paddy Deegan’s goal was a bit of a sucker punch. But we have been here before plenty of times, We had loads of reference points. We were absolutely delighted with the kick out of the boys.

“It’s just the history we have. We’ve all come up, there’s been success underage. We’ve had ups and downs through our careers as well. But we stick together. Our backroom team is absolutely phenomenal. I can’t speak highly enough of them.”

More in this section

Loughmore - Castleiney v Thurles Sarsfields - Tipperary County Senior Hurling Championship Group 3 Round 2 Late surge secures Thurles Sarsfields the Mid-Tipperary Senior Hurling crown
Kilkenny v Clare - GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship Semi-Final Walter Walsh replaces David Blanchfield in Kilkenny side for All-Ireland final
Onelia Whelan celebrates after the final whistle 22/7/2023 Seán Power: 'We don't get into many All-Irelands in Waterford'
#Limerick GAA#All-Ireland Hurling Final
<p>SAFE: Tommy Walsh of Kerins O'Rahillys helps his side record an important win and relegate Austin Stacks in the process. Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile</p>

Kerins O’Rahillys relegate Austin Stacks to Kerry SFL second division

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd