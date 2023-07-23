Seán Power: 'We don't get into many All-Ireland's in Waterford'

Waterford manager Seán Power spoke of role models and of leaving a legacy.

These breakthrough Waterford women have no silverware won yet, but by dint of their endeavours on Saturday afternoon and the giant step forward they have taken for camogie in the county, they’ve already ticked the two boxes Power wants them to tick.

“This group of players; they are an incredible bunch of role models. The children of Waterford look up to them and I couldn't be prouder of them,” said Power.

“We've been going around the camps in the county the last couple of weeks and we've been going to the nurseries in the different clubs. The young girls love seeing these players.

“And it is something we are happy to do because legacy is a big part of what we are about. We want to leave it in a better place. The sport itself is on a boom. It's so important we get this right, nationally and in Waterford. We are doing some good stuff on the Waterford front.”

They have the opportunity to do some more good stuff on Sunday week when they face Cork in the county’s first All-Ireland final appearance in 78 years.

Cork fell past them at the death in last year’s semi-final, while it was Waterford who were victorious at Páirc Uí Chaoimh when they met in the Munster championship earlier this summer.

“We don't get into many All-Ireland finals in Waterford, in any code, so we are going to enjoy it and look forward to it.

“The next step, in terms of climbing mountains, is the biggest one. It’s the Hillary Pass of Everest. But we’ve the capability of doing it. Will we do it? I don’t know. We’re going to try to do it but we’ve to do a lot of work to get to that stage.”

For Tipperary manager Denis Kelly, pride was mixed in among pangs of regret. No score from play between the 19th and 57th minute was always going to leave them up against it.

“They died with their boots on, but it was disappointing to lose by a point,” said Kelly.

“We’re devastated at the minute because we had our sights set on Croke Park. It’s not happening for us so at least we have the Munster cup and have something to show for our year. We’ve made good progress, but still, on today’s performance, there’s more we can do.”