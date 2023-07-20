Quirke says some counties are using medical teams to carry messages

It has been over a decade since he played but come matchday Kerry coach Mike Quirke is still as animated as ever. The maor foirne restrictions ensure he has to be creative about it too.

During his playing career, Quirke came on during the legendary ‘startled earwigs’ encounter of 2009. He left the panel midway through the 2011 season, therefore missing out on Dublin’s breakthrough success of 2011. Now he is on the sideline alongside his former manager Jack O’Connor, looking and sounding at home.

The Kerins O'Rahilly's man is a former intercounty manager himself having spent some time with Laois and is an avid learner. In the recent offseason, Quirke hosted a coaching podcast and gave a glimpse of the enthusiastic and creative mind that helped the Kingdom reassert itself in 2022.

He has to be creative. The gig demands as much. In recent days, Dessie Farrell and O’Connor have both called for the return of the maor foirne on a limited basis. Speaking at Kerry’s media day, Quirke adds his support to that cause.

“It was abused,” he admitted. “Fellas dogged it with that. Lingering on the pitch, being an extra body on kickouts and different things.

“It was something myself and Jack were talking about, if you could have a situation where you had two or three visits per half, that a maor foirne could run on, get his message and get off the pitch. Any messing, it is a free kick from where the maor foirne is.

“If they are still on the pitch when the ball is played, it is a free kick from there. Give yourself a chance to get two messages on. If you use up your two and you want to go on a third (time) you can’t, it is done. But you have two per half. At least it would give you a chance to save one until the last five minutes or whatever. That would be really helpful.”

During the All-Ireland semi-final victory over Derry, Quirke’s actions in the final minutes were telling. After Kerry kicked themselves into a late lead, he immediately sprung up and waved them back to concede a kickout and get set. When they regathered possession, he held aloft a closed fist. It was a clear attempt to get innovative and deliver instruction amidst the deafening noise in Croke Park.

“Jack referenced after the game how difficult it is to get messages onto the pitch. It’s bonkers, you can do very little,” Quirke explained. “The boys coach themselves. They have to. They do that in training so that they understand when it comes to a game and the fat is the fire, you have to try and solve what is in front of you.” What else can coaches do?

“You are trying to come up with ways and different hand signals. Different American football stuff where you are trying to have a couple of different things, that I don’t really want to go into, that fellas are able to pick up on the pitch. Trying to get a message across.

“I know other teams have used their medical people. Where they are, I won’t say which counties, they are on the pitch more than maor foirnes running over and back. I thought it was a medical emergency they were on the pitch so much, but it wasn’t.

“They were obviously using them to carry messages which isn’t ideal either. That is not their job and that is not what they should be doing. Again, the key thing is, in training you want these fellas to coach themselves and be the problem solvers.”

Meanwhile, Kerry have a clean bill of health ahead of the decider. Killian Spillane trained on Wednesday. Stephen O'Brien and Brian Ó Beaglaoich’s bench impact guarantees O’Connor is facing some tough selections calls.

A full hand for an all-out showdown. What kind of game does the Kerry manager expect? The sort of one Kerry and Dublin know best.

“There is no secret in the fact that both teams want to play on the front foot,” O’Connor said. “We feel we’re at our best on the front foot. Dublin are an awesome attacking unit when they get their game going.

“I’m sure both sides will be trying to batten down the hatches a bit better than we certainly were doing against Derry, but I’d expect it to be a pretty open enough game.

“There’s great tradition between the two teams. A tradition of playing positive football. I can’t see that changing.”