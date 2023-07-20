David Gough to take charge of the All-Ireland final

The Meath native officiates the Dublin-Kerry game three years on from his first when the counties met in the drawn final.
MAN IN THE MIDDLE: David Gough will referee the All-Ireland Senior Football final against Kerry and Dublin. ©INPHO/John McVitty

Thu, 20 Jul, 2023 - 15:15
John Fogarty

David Gough will take charge of his second All-Ireland senior football final on Sunday week, the GAA have confirmed.

Slane clubman Gough’s previous appointment was the Dublin-Mayo All-Ireland quarter-final. Prior to that he was the man in the middle for the Cork-Kerry All-Ireland SFC Group 1, Round 2 game, the Galway-Tyrone Group 2, Round 1 fixture, the Armagh-Derry Ulster final and the Galway-Roscommon Connacht semi-final.

Earlier this year, the 40-year-old supervised three Division 1 games as well as one in Division 3 and in January the All-Ireland senior club semi-final between Glen and Maigh Cuilinn.

Sunday week will be Gough’s 46th senior championship appointment, a list which includes the 2016 All-Ireland semi-final between Dublin and Kerry, 2018 Corofin-Nemo Rangers All-Ireland senior club final and the 2013 and ’15 U21 and minor deciders.

All of Gough’s umpires are family members and Slane GAA members – cousin Dean Gough, father Eugene Gough, brother Stephen Gough and uncle Terry Gough.

A primary school principal in Inchicore, Gough will be assisted on the day by linesman Martin McNally (Monaghan) who is also stand-by referee and Galway’s James Molloy. Longford man Fergal Kelly will be sideline official.

