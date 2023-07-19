Female inter-county players suspend protests as agreement reached 

Gaelic Players Association, Camogie Association, and LGFA agree to deliver a charter for players ahead of the 2024 season in wake of United For Equality protests
TAKING A STAND: Donegal players, wearing United For Equality t-shirts, before the TG4 LGFA All-Ireland Senior Championship Quarter-Final match between Donegal and Dublin at MacCumhaill Park in Ballybofey, Donegal. Pic: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Wed, 19 Jul, 2023 - 18:26
Eoghan Cormican

Agreement has been reached by the Gaelic Players Association, Camogie Association, and LGFA to deliver a charter for female inter-county players ahead of the 2024 season, bringing to an end the matchday protests which have been ongoing for the last number of weeks.

Although the three parties have agreed to deliver minimum standards of player welfare by next year, the finer details of the charter - what will the mileage rate be set at, if indeed there will be one - have not yet been drawn up.

Within the framework agreed during separate meetings by the GPA with the Camogie Association and LGFA respectively, a commitment was given by the two bodies to request funding support from the GAA for the implementation of the charter.

GAA director general Tom Ryan said at last week’s Oireachtas meeting that the association stands ready to help the Camogie Association and LGFA should they reach out.

The Camogie Association and LGFA also agreed that any approach to government for funding will be undertaken jointly with the GPA.

News of this charter commitment means a suspension to player protest actions planned for this weekend’s matches.

A GPA statement hailed the agreement to deliver a standardised charter as “a landmark moment in our games and for women’s sport in Ireland”.

“We thank the Camogie Association and LGFA for their commitment to implementing a standardised player charter for 2024. We also thank the GAA for their commitment to support the initiative,” the statement continued.

Camogie President Hilda Breslin welcomed the “breakthrough”. She said the association is “committed to working with players and other stakeholders to continue to improve and expand the player welfare supports currently in place in a very fair and evidenced based manner.”

