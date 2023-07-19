Female inter-county players suspend protests as agreement reached 

Agreement has been reached by the Gaelic Players Association, Camogie Association, and LGFA to deliver a charter for female inter-county players ahead of the 2024 season, bringing to an end the matchday protests which have been ongoing for the last number of weeks.

Although the three parties have agreed to deliver minimum standards of player welfare by next year, the finer details of the charter - what will the mileage rate be set at, if indeed there will be one - have not yet been drawn up.