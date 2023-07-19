Waterford bring in the big guns to rectify underage hurling struggles

Waterford GAA have confirmed their plans to bring in a number of their hurling big guns in an effort to rectify their struggles at underage level.
Subject to approval from the county board at their next meeting, the Déise have announced they intend to name Ken McGrath as the manager of their under 20 side.
McGrath, who won four Munster Senior Hurling titles and three All-Stars during his time at centre-back, is set to be given the role for an initial two-year term.
The 45-year-old will be joined by some similarly high-profile figures in Waterford hurling as Dan Shanahan, Kevin Moran and Andy Moloney will make up his management team.
A statement released by Waterford GAA on Wednesday evening reads: "Waterford GAA are delighted to announce that the following Under 20 Hurling Team Management will be recommended for ratification for a two-year term at the next meeting of the County Board.
"Ken McGrath - Mount Sion, Manager, Dan Shanahan - Lismore, Kevin Moran - De La Salle and Andy Moloney - Ballygunner. Waterford GAA wish Ken, Dan, Kevin, and Andy every success."