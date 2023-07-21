Cork aiming to end run of eight consecutive defeats to Galway

Although neither side knew it at the time, the dynamic of the Cork-Galway relationship tilted west on the Saturday evening of the 2019 All-Ireland camogie semi-final. Four years on and Cork have still not managed to wrestle back the balance of power.

That 2019 semi-final at the Gaelic Grounds was a physical, unflinching, and in-your-face contest. The very contest Galway had not been able to win against Cork for almost a decade.

Galway’s display of steel ended Cork’s three-in-a-row bid. Galway’s dictating the terms ended Cork’s bid for a sixth consecutive All-Ireland final appearance.

It was the first time since 2010 that the Tribeswomen had edged a knockout championship tie between the pair. And they’ve not lost one since, Galway’s once inferiority complex against the game’s most consistent and typically ruling force long dissipated.

Between league and championship, Galway and Cork have met seven times over the past four seasons. Within that there was an All-Ireland final (2021) and two league finals (2022 and ‘23).

But it didn’t matter whether it was the opening day of spring or the concluding afternoon of summer, the result was always the same. All seven meetings ended in Galway victory. Throw in the 2019 result and that’s an 8-0 winning streak.

It’s got to the stage where Galway are beating Cork in key games having motored neither smoothly nor forcefully.

Cases in point are this and last year’s league finals. The westerners were six behind early in the second half of the 2022 decider before overturning the deficit. As for the final of three months ago, they were haunted to be only two in arrears at the break.

The leading character in this changed Cork-Galway relationship is Cathal Murray. He took the Galway reins midway through the 2018 campaign after Tony O’Donovan stepped down following player pressure. Murray rose standards and grew belief.

“He has brought Galway camogie way further than it ever was,” said full-back Sarah Dervan after she captained the county to 2021 All-Ireland glory at Cork’s expense.

“We were always knocking around semi-final stages, struggling to get to the final. He came in and the people that he brought in around him, the likes of Robbie Lane (S&C) who has done a massive amount of work with us, have brought us so far.”

Behind Dervan for only the county’s fourth All-Ireland was Sarah Healy. The goalkeeper had this to say about Galway coming from three behind on 49 minutes to win by three.

“We believe in our camp that we are a great team. I knew coming up that we were going to win. So when they got the goal, we went down and got a score, and then got another score. I was like, we are okay, we are going to come back, and we are going to win. And we did.”

Cork turned a corner with their quarter-final victory over Kilkenny a fortnight ago. It was the first time in two years that they’d beaten another member of Camogie’s big three in a knockout fixture.

Saturday’s semi-final against Murray’s women (UPMC Nowlan Park, 5.30pm) presents the opportunity to turn another corner and rewrite the terms of this relationship.

2018 is too long ago for their last victory over the maroon.