Vikki Wall could be set for a switch to Rugby 7s ahead of Olympics

Vikki Wall is being touted for a shot at another oval-ball sport for the 2024 Olympics.
The Meath woman has been linked to join the Irish Women’s Rugby 7s side with a view to playing in the Olympics in Paris next summer and is not expected to return to Australia for a second season stint in Aussie Rules in 2023.
While, North Melbourne Football Club have not entirely ruled out Wall returning in 2023, they are not wholly confident of her return.
However, the Kangaroos do expect Wall to return for the 2024 AFLW campaign, which won’t start until late August at the earliest which fits in perfect as the Olympics will be completed by mid-August.
When approached by Examiner Sport, a spokesperson from the Kangaroos stated “Vikki has been presented with an opportunity to represent Ireland in the Rugby 7’s at the 2024 Olympic Games. As a club, we are exploring all possible options and outcomes with Vikki and her management in order to retain her services.”
Wall featured in all 13 games for the Kangaroos, scoring six goals in her debut season. She was part of the Meath side that were defeated by Kerry in Saturday night’s TG4 All Ireland Ladies Football Championship Quarter Final.
Meanwhile, Cork woman Erika O’Shea is back with the Kangaroos training ahead of season 2023 which gets underway on Friday September 1.