Modest Kiely plays down his role in Limerick’s golden era

For a man who in his first season in charge paced his backyard staring up at the starry sky above the Galtee Mountains wondering if he was the right man for Limerick, it’s not surprising to hear John Kiely hasn't lost the self-deprecation.

He is hardly along for the ride but feels as if he is more inspired by the players than they are by him. “I keep telling the boys, they would have done all of this without me,” he insists. “I’m not a vital cog in the wheel. Nor do I want to be. I shouldn’t be. In an effective organisation around this team, they should be able to cope without me being present at all. I would hope that they enjoy having me around at the same time.

“These are just very, very enjoyable years and great times. Sometimes I would have liked to have been part of the crowd heading down the street and heading in to enjoy the game but it’s a very privileged position to be involved.”

Kiely is happiest when he’s going to training. Whether it’s traversing the regional roads of south Limerick from his work base in Tipperary town to Rathkeale or the shorter trip to TUS Gaelic Grounds when the clock go forward, the anticipation of what is to come excites him.

“I just love getting in the car, going to training. I love that routine, I love being here early. I try to be close to be second or third here. It is hard to beat Ger O'Connell, the kitman, he is always first. He has to be, he has to do all of the setting up, he has a lot to do. I'd usually be in just after him.

“We have great camaraderie here, great friendships here, great fun. There is always a bit of slagging going on. It could be as simple a thing as the jelly babies and the wine gums. I love the wine gums, I'm always eating them, they are for the players, the bit of sugar. It could be those simple little things, but we have great fun.”

Even the music that booms from the team’s speakers in the dressing room before and after games appeals to Kiely. After taking in the Kilkenny-Clare game last Sunday week, he was back to watch Dermot Kennedy in Thomond Park.

“I’ve tried to bluetooth in myself from time to time but I get fired off fairly quickly but, no, listen I think it’s a piece that this group has that they really, really enjoy. Ye’ve heard it. It’s a real positive, fun-filled expression, if you like. It’s just part of how they operate and they love it and I love it and I would wholeheartedly endorse that part of what they do.”

Mick Neville Park can be an unforgiving place in the winter but it’s helped sculpt this great group he oversees. “It is where we get a lot of our heavy lifting done during the winter. We have great respect for the place. It has been good to us. You could be caught in a very bad thundery hailstorm, pelted with hailstones, gale force winds, somehow we still manage to come in off the field laughing about it.

“I think I'll know the day that I'm not going to be coming back will be the day I'm not looking forward to getting into the car, that is for sure. It is a very, very enjoyable piece.”

Kiely mentions all the members of his management team, giving particular credit to head coach Paul Kinnerk – “I believe he could coach any sport and do so at the very highest level” – and performance coach Caroline Currid – “you couldn't have someone that would drive standards any more than what Caroline would – that is her hallmark”.

He points out he is as happy to collect sliotars and distribute water bottles as all around him the plan comes together. “The challenge is on me then after that to make sure my standards are at the highest possible level. I think when the players are in an environment with those types of scenarios playing off around them, they then are challenged to bring the highest possible standards to their preparations on and off the pitch and their contribution to the group as a whole.”