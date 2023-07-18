Louth chairman Peter Fitzpatrick withdraws his resignation to lead Croke Park talks

Construction work on the site outside Dundalk was set to commence on Monday but was halted at the 11th hour by Louth following direction from GAA central authorities who had reservations about the financial feasibility of the project.
RESIGNATION WITHDRAWN: Louth chairman Peter Fitzpatrick withdrew his resignation today to lead a county delegation into talks with Croke Park about their new stadium development. Pic: Ben McShane/Sportsfile

Tue, 18 Jul, 2023 - 19:55
John Fogarty

In a bizarre twist of events, Louth chairman Peter Fitzpatrick withdrew his resignation today to lead a county delegation into talks with Croke Park about their new stadium development.

Set out in January at costing €19 million, a figure which the GAA had approved, the total estimated spend on the 14,000-capacity stadium jumped to €29m before it was reduced to €25m. The dramatic rise alarmed Croke Park who twice wrote to Louth expressing concerns.

Louth GAA were instructed not to issue any letters of intent to contractors, subcontractors or suppliers until they referred to the GAA’s infrastructure committee for review and approval. The GAA’s national financial and infrastructure committee recommended a phased approach to constructing the stadium be followed reflecting the financial situation of the county board.

However, it wasn’t until Central Council on Saturday that Louth GAA agreed to halt their plans. A statement from Central Council read: “It was agreed to instruct Coiste Contae an Lú not to proceed with the current plans for a new Stadium pending a reassessment.” During discussions among the county’s management committee on Sunday evening, it was confirmed that Fitzpatrick had issued his resignation before he completed a u-turn. Louth GAA’s official Twitter account posted early yesterday afternoon: “Louth GAA are meeting Croke Park today. A delegation lead (sic) by Chairperson Peter Fitzpatrick will be discussing finances and any issues surrounding the commencement of our new stadium. Our stadium will be commencing as soon as these minor issues are resolved.” The account later clarified: “Louth GAA Chairperson Peter Fitzpatrick had tendered his resignation on Sunday night but following discussions in the last 24 hours, he has withdrawn his resignation and will lead delegation to Croke Park this afternoon.” Prior to the meeting, Louth GAA had hope to turn the sod on the venture next month but it would appear the ”minor issues” that have to be ironed out may take longer than expected unless compromises are made on the stadium build.

The GAA have also sought clarifications around Louth’s tendering process and other issues relating to the project. Writing back last week, Louth GAA had asked to be treated the same as other counties who were involved in large capital

