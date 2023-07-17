Kerry master the small moments to make it to the big day

Here we go. Here we go again. Oh, Dublin and Kerry. What else did you expect? We are in store for another saga in Irish sports’ key rivalry. The history, a boiling battle for the ascendancy, so many stories. Those two will take centre stage in two weeks’ time. Here we go again.

Press pause. Please, take a moment. This condensed season has somehow found a way to feel both rushed and exasperatingly dawdled.

This weekend served up two great semi-finals, the latter an outright classic. Savour it. Kerry and Dublin is the stuff of legend. A city and the country and the cult that comes with it. And it is a familiar flavour. That tale of an enduring big dance is a known known. The known unknown is the outcome of the decider. No one can confidently call it, not logically.

What brought us there? Most will feel vindicated that they knew who would win these semi-finals. The crux is how they did it. To instantly look forward to the decider would be a colossal disservice to the efforts of Monaghan and Derry and damage our understanding of what actually undid them. Semi-finals are swung on big moments.

They are determined by nine points from the extraordinary boots of David Clifford. The boy wonder turned kingdom leader who single-handily demonstrates why the sight of a ball and two posts can still quicken the pulse of Gaelic football fans from childhood to elderliness.

There is the dream. Then there is the materiality. The toll that it takes to make the dream happen. A place in the All-Ireland final and Clifford collecting his latest crystalware was Kerry’s grand hope but a series of small, and immeasurably significant, moments led to it.

This Kerry cherish those moments too. They are the defining moments. What pleased Jack O’Connor most about Clifford’s display? His second half, he stressed. Not that the five points he kicked in the first half weren’t magnificent. Of course they were. But when they needed more game-defining graft, he brought it.

“It was just the fact that he came out the field and the last quarter of an hour and he was back in his own full-back line and he was just doing things that I’d never seen him doing before,” purred the Kerry boss.

“Winning ball inside in his own square and stuff like that. It was almost like he said ‘whatever happens, we are not going to be beaten today.’”

Derry delivered on their basic principles in a way that still seemed to shock Kerry. They scored 1-7 from their own kickout. They led 1-14 to 1-12 with four minutes remaining. From 37 attacks they kicked a remarkable 31 shots. Within that lies part of their downfall. They finished with 52% efficiency. Sunday was a day laden with chance. They failed to take enough of them.

And there were close calls that painfully went against them. That were then taken from them.

Here Sean O’Shea looked at home. Pretending to be back in Kenmare, as he said after his wonder free in last year’s semi-final. Sunday was a better overall performance than his 2022 showing but with just one point between them, he pulled his effort off the ground too far left and against the post. A let off that Derry failed to take advantage off, Conor Doherty finishing the play with a wide.

They were still two up as the clock ticked down. Odhran Lynch looked to wind up again after a handful of speculative efforts but instead angled a pass inside to Lachlan Murray. Gavin White stood off and stood him up, diving full-length to block and turn the ball over.

Kerry’s Tadhg Morley, David Clifford and Tom O'Sullivan celebrate after the game. Pic: ©INPHO/James Crombie

Tony Brosnan tried to dart through and the ball somehow pinballed off the feet of two Derry defenders before falling to Tadhg Morley. He fed Stephen O’Brien who drew a soft free. O’Shea scored and Kerry pressed.

From the kickout they pushed up aggressively. Lynch spun his hands, urging an option to surface. Even as the 43,192 in attendance thundered Ciaran Meenagh’s instruction could be heard at the top of the Hogan.

“Move!”

They didn’t, so Lynch went long. It broke for Morley and Clifford came again, forcing Chrissy McKaigue to pull his arm and concede a foul. Stop. Score. Squeeze.

This time the restart went to the Cusack Stand sideline between Eoin McEvoy and Paudie Clifford. Another break. Another Kerry ball. O’Brien point. Go again.

Derry went long and Jack Barry broke it. Three kickouts in a row lost. In the entire tie they only lost four kickouts. David Clifford then gifted the ball back, his handpass almost clipping Joe McQuillan as it fell away from his brother. Paudie pounded the ground. David had his head in his hands. Derry had their hands on the ball, one down with a minute left.

Meanwhile, O’Shea moved. He summoned the strength to grind. He has come to love the grind. With a run he tracked Rodgers and stripped the ball. Clifford had it back. The best footballer in the country was afforded a second chance. Obviously, it was only going to end one way.

He wasn’t just afforded it. Kerry yielded it.

“Hats off to Jason McGahan and Arthur Fitzgerald, I thought we finished the game stronger,” O’Connor said of his strength & Conditioning team afterwards.

One small selfless tackle generated one massive score. Gavin White has had plenty of big plays during his career like that for Kerry. On Sunday he produced more discreet but even more decisive ones. As Derry tried to reply to that Clifford score, they worked the ball to Murray again.

The substitute dropped a shoulder and tried to take on White along the endline. Near-arm tackle. Cut him off. Stand him up. A speculative handpass across the square resulted and Graham O’Sullivan swiped it away from Benny Heron at the back post.

The ball broke, deep inside Kerry’s 21-metre line. David Clifford collected it. On the endline, with his back to the Hill, base camp. From there they started to ascent.

Clifford passed to Morley. Morley kicked to O’Shea on his own 45-metre line. O’Shea went back to Clifford. He switched the ball to the far wing, where White offered himself as a willing outlet. White hopped once and then looked up.

He spotted a massive gap. A free man standing at the top of the D. O’Shea didn’t just find himself there. He continued to work after his earlier involvement in the play and burst forward to get ahead of the ball. The kick was a typical Kerry kick. One bounce and into the chest. O’Shea slotted over, clenched his fist and high-fived Tom O’Sullivan. They jogged together, knowing exactly what to do and what it takes.

Get back. Get set. Get ready to go again.