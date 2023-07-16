Three key takeaways: The formidable task of containing Clifford

The unstoppable force versus the immovable object. All week long the podcasts and previews had pencilled in one showdown as a certainty. Christopher McKaigue would try to halt David Clifford. Before Sunday the 2022 Player of the Year had scored 5-30 in the championship.

The first point of the semi-final came from Clifford as he cut inside and curled over a beauty. For the second ball, referee Joe McQuillan awarded a free out. Clifford managed to shake off the Slaughtneil man shortly after for another shot, but it dropped short.

Just as McKaigue looked to be getting to grips with the challenge, Clifford scored his second from play after a gorgeous pass from his brother and was fouled for a scored free.

The expectation was never for McKaigue to come to Croke Park and blot Clifford out. Clifford added a mark before half-time and was the primary reason Jack O’Connor’s side were still in the game at half-time. He then kicked the opening point of the second half.

Overall he scored nine points, including 0-4 from frees and one mark. Clifford had less influence for a spell in the second half, at one point berating Diarmuid O’Connor for a particularly poor pass. Then he took over.

“He came out the field in the last quarter of an hour and he was back in his own fullback line. He was doing things I’d never seen him do before. Winning ball in his own square, stuff like that. It was almost like he said whatever happens, we are not going to be beaten today,” said O’Connor post-match.

With three minutes left, the gifted forward took on McKaigue and drew another foul. It was his free that drew them level. It was his final score that pushed the margin to two. Clutch.

Instant fireworks

“The game is dying as a spectacle.”

“Mind-numbing bouts of possession.”

“Safety first football.”

Just some of the complaints we have heard about Gaelic football recently. Some of them were justified too.

However, both of these two teams have been involved in some enjoyable encounters already this year. Maybe it shouldn’t come as a major surprise that the context exploded into life from the off.

The 43,192 in attendance at this semi-final observed Derry score a goal for their first score. Gareth McKinless eventually managed to steer past Shane Ryan after a goalmouth scramble.

The defending champions came back with a champions’ response. They worked the kickout down the Hogan Stand sideline and Gavin White broke away into green grass.

The wing-back popped a handpass inside to Paul Geaney who quickly shifted the ball onto Sean O’Shea. White kept his breakaway run going and finished with a fisted finish at the back post.

They both came sprinting out of the blocks and kept the pace for almost 80 minutes.

Kerry’s awesome close stemmed from the squeeze

Midway through the second half with the game all square, Gareth McKinless cut through and looked for a killer goal. Kerry goalkeeper Shane Ryan came out and stayed big. It was a crucial save and another big moment in an eventful Sunday afternoon for both number ones.

Odhran Lynch and Ryan both scored from play in the first half. Ryan’s point was fortunate. While the finish was terrific, in the process of gathering the ball he leapt into the air and collided with Shane McGuigan in what could have been deemed a dangerous play.

Both goalkeepers have been superb this season. In the semi-final, Ryan retained 90% of his restarts. Lynch’s figure was 85%. For much of the match, Kerry conceded Derry’s kickout but two points down a spot in the decider on the line, they had to go for broke.

In total, Derry scored 1-7 from their kickout. Kerry won four and struck back with 0-2.

After Stephen O’Brien was fouled, they had the perfect opportunity to organise the squeeze. Lynch went long and the Kingdom took over. They rattled off five consecutive points to turn the tie on its head.