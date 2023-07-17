When Fenton soars, Dublin are unstoppable

THE continent has Charon. That is the name given to the scorching heatwave producing red alerts across much of Europe. It is called after the ancient Greek ferryman of the deceased, who rowed souls across the rivers Styx and Acheron into the abode of the dead.

The capital has Brian Fenton. When this game was a game, he brought a fervour Monaghan found unbearable.

Vinny Corey’s side were typically defiant here. Many pre-game predictions have already pencilled in their expiration. For over an hour they grabbed hold of the blue flag and held on tight. Ultimately, an ominous figure emerged to read their rites with his second point into the Hill and wheel away with one fatal fist aloft.

In the early afternoon before the Tailteann Cup had even thrown-in, Jones’s Road was the graveyard of inside-out umbrellas and discarded poncho wrappers. This spitting rain was of the unremittingly bothering type, the sort that never stops but never comes in an outright flood either. From that Monaghan seemingly took inspiration.

Every one of their elder statesmen stood tall. The practised axis of Darren Hughes, Karl O’Connell and Conor McManus all stayed on until the final minute. Twice Hughes was ordered off by referee Sean Hurson for medical attention. On both occasions he tore to the line and toiled to tear off his jersey.

The second time the hard-headed machine quickly snatched a fresh one and raced right back into the middle of the combat. The number on his back changed from 20 to 27 to 28 but his battling spirit remained.

Around the same spell McManus dropped deep into his own half to gather possession. Already he had played the part of free taker, creator, target man and scorer. With three minutes left and two points between them, he took stock of the spent bodies and bare-chested midfielder around him and elected to become carrier. He took that load on his back and drove desperately, right to the end of the road.

Paul Mannion couldn’t stay with him so just stuck out an arm and pulled. McManus found the pace to stretch away and rode the tackle of Davey Byrne. Dublin sent a third defender after him because it takes at least three. It was Eoin Murchan who applied enough pressure to force a kick and Sean Jones couldn’t claim the pass in greasy conditions.

Michael Fitzsimons flicked the ball up and needed an outlet. His solution came in the form of Fenton. The big Raheny man took a pass, gave a pass and took another. That move ended in his second point and that pointed celebration.

That’s how much of this tie broke down. Monaghan asked questions. Fenton had every answer.

Pick a point. Any potential turning point. Fenton swung it. He was, frankly, astonishing here; when his outfit made so much look hard, he made it look so easy. This game was level on the hour mark. Dublin could not get away. Fenton tried and he was brought down by Gary Mohan. He slid towards the endline on his knees, bounced up and kicked a curler over the blackspot without taking a single play.

Mannion added a free, Jack McCaffrey sent the home support into raptures with a score off the bench and Fenton put the foot down again. Rory Beggan was forced long to midfield. Right into the heart of Fenton’s realm. When the lion is hungry, he eats.

For that one he broke to McCarthy who sprinted away. If that leap doesn’t take your fancy, what about the other one at another critical juncture. McManus swung over a free on the 46-minute mark to make it a one-point ball game and Monaghan squeezed aggressively. Cluxton has witnessed walls like that before and knows a reliable escape hatch.

Fenton taps down to Kilkenny and Dublin get out. He hit the ground hard, with his knee folding underneath him. A scrambling defender clipped the crown of his head as he lay on the floor. That immediately produced fears he wouldn’t get up and yet when McCarthy ran into trouble seconds later, he rose and offered himself as a willing option.

It is easy to forget, considering his size, his power and conviction, that Fenton was recently vulnerable. He burst onto the scene as the perfect player. The first phase of his senior career was literally perfect. Six All-Ireland medals, two Player of the Year awards, five All-Stars.

Then in 2021, Matthew Ruane got the better of him and a great team came tumbling down. This was not a case of the opposition sacrificing a player, à la Jack Barry. For the first time ever, Fenton was outplayed.

Farrell’s greatest chance of building again was with that rock in the centre. Saturday wasn’t merely about scores and catches. McManus lining up a shot from the top of the D would have umpires already bending for the white flag but on this occasion, Fenton pursued selflessly and blocked down. A potshot and free out followed.

This version of Fenton is not only immensely talented and driven, it has been bitten. That ensures a purpose that only comes from frontline exposure.

On their earliest outing of 2023, Dublin eked out a tight league win over Kildare at Croke Park. Fenton was Man of the Match and sent a statement, with his performance and his post-match interview.

“The first day out, it is just great to be back on the road. We are very, very hungry this year.”

And it shows. Saturday was just another reminder for any upcoming opposition. When Fenton reaches these heights, Dublin are unstoppable.