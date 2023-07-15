Three key takeaways: Cluxton's perfect 13 as Dubs turn the screw 

Cluxton’s streak continues

A perfect 13 games. Not since Killian Spillane’s 56th-minute goal in the drawn 2019 All-Ireland final has Stephen Cluxton conceded a goal in the championship. Now, it should also be said, he was not asked to make an enormous amount of saves during that stretch. In fact, Cluxton’s true value comes from his restarts. Since his return to the fold Dublin’s there has been a significant increase in their net points per kickout.

Monaghan tried to crack that weapon. When Jack McCarron came on early in the second half, they pushed three forwards onto the D in front of all Dublin players. The veteran number one did misdirect a kickout over the sideline but otherwise he was superb, retaining 88%.

In the final minute with Dublin seven points up, McCarron tried an ambitious floater to the edge of the square. Cluxton rose highest and punched it clear for Fenton to collect. After the final whistle he swiftly gathered his gear bag and walked out the field, shaking a few hands before making his exit. He was the first player down the tunnel.

The 41-year-old marches on to his ninth All-Ireland final. He hasn’t lost one yet.

Adapt and evolve

After a bright league campaign and morale-boosting win over Tyrone, Monaghan came crashing back to earth in the Ulster semi-final against Derry. Their bus to Healy Park was delayed and the provincial championships did not carry as much weight, but Vinny Corey refused to opt for any such excuses. There was one take-home message.

“I thought Derry were awesome all day. Their scores, shot selection, angles of running. We couldn’t live with it.” Corey continued to list off every element of Derry’s offensive game. Mass-attack. Pulling players deep and pulling players wide to open up space. By the time they met in the group stage, Monaghan had replicated that style expertly. In Croke Park they deployed a similar gameplan, pushing man on man and flooding the full-forward line with five bodies in attack. Rarely would Monaghan actually kick long to that line, it was merely a bid to engage defenders and create space for their runners.

At times Corey was visibly urging his side to slow down in attack and take their time. The key was control. It ensured they stayed competitive for much of the contest until Dublin eventually pulled away. Derry dictated the terms that April day. Monaghan learned from it.

Dublin turn the screw

A crossroads. What was seemingly lost in the endless discussion about Roscommon’s period of keep-ball against Dublin in their Sam Maguire group stage meeting was the fact Dublin let them. At no point did they press aggressively. Michael Fitzsimons tried to instigate it but by and large, Roscommon kept the ball because Dublin let them.

Since then, they have opted for the opposite. With this game still tight, Dublin turned the screw. The press from play that led to Paul Mannion’s free into the Hill was ferocious. For the next two kickouts Rory Beggan was put under intense pressure. One went straight to Eoin Murchan and that play finished with a Jack McCaffrey point. The next went to the Hogan Stand sideline, where James McCarthy and Brian Fenton combined to win the break.

“It is something we would have talked about and especially we saw the damage they did to Mayo in the first five minutes (of the second half,” said Vinny Corey post-match.

“In fairness to Dublin they squeezed us pretty hard, we thought the kickout could have been on once or twice but listen the bottom line is at that stage of a game when everyone has to make a hard run for kickouts to open up space, if three or four boys are heavy-legged and not making those hard runs, next thing there is no space and you are forced long.”

Mannion’s free pushed the margin to two. From that point on, Dublin scored 1-5. Monaghan scored a point.