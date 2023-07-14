Coughlan goal fires New York into Junior final

All-Ireland Junior Football Championship semi-final

New York 1-7 Warwickshire 0-7

Brian Coughlan fired New York through to the All-Ireland JFC final with a stunning solo goal at Abbotstown.

Beaten by Kilkenny in last year's decider, Johnny McGeeney's side will be back at Croke Park on Sunday for a shot at redemption.

They had to come from behind to secure that golden ticket though, trailing by three points approaching half-time before limiting Warwickshire to just two more points.

Coughlan's 35th minute goal put the Charlie O'Donnell managed side ahead for the first time and they remained in pole position from there.

It was a goal worthy of settling the contest as the Rockland clubman slalomed through the centre of the Warwickshire defence before planting to the net.

Coughlan added a point to bring his tally to 1-2 while Shay McElligott weighed in with 0-4.

Warwickshire, fresh off beating London by 1-18 to 1-15 to claim the All-Ireland Britain title in mid-June, set themselves up in containment mode.

Joel Powney was often their lone attacker but a series of errors and soft concessions left them under pressure initially.

Coughlan opened the scoring for New York and they should have capitalised further but blasted five first-half wides.

Warwickshire lived on scraps at the other end but, crucially, were efficient and Jack Keogh nailed two stunning scores from the right wing.

Eoghan O'Sullivan followed his lead with back to back scores from the same area and with time running out in the half, Warwickshire led by 0-5 to 0-2.

New York finished the half strongly though with McEligott firstly converting a free and then fisting over a point.

McElligot had the goal at his mercy with that second opportunity but a point at least cut the deficit and left Warwickshire just 0-5 to 0-4 ahead at the interval.

Warwickshire changed goalkeepers at half-time but unfortunately for Dan Rushe his first piece of action was to pick the ball out of his own net.

Coughlan's goal for New York was a stunner as he raced all the way from his own half before placing the ball in the net.

McElligot and Danny Corridan added points and with 20 minutes to go, New York led 1-6 to 0-5.

It was a significant lead in a low scoring encounter played in wet and slippery conditions and New York never looked in trouble from there on.

Scorers for New York: B Coughlan (1-2); S McElligot (0-4, 2 frees); D Corridan (0-1).

Scorers for Warwickshire: J Keogh, E O'Sullivan (0-2); J Powney (1 free), M Mannion, L Monahan (0-1).

NEW YORK: R Corrigan; P Mathers, D Curran, P Cronin; D Corridan, K Rafferty, M Boyle; G Kennedy, B Coughlan; T Shalvey, C Shalvey, C Mathers; S McElligot, CJ Molloy, S Slattery.

Subs: E Loughran for Slattery & C Mulvihill for T Shalvey (h/t); S Doheny for Cronin (45); A Lawler for Molloy (46); K Walsh for C Shalvey (57).

WARWICKSHIRE: J Connolly; D O'Brien, N McGovern, J Chapman; C Dowling; P Kilkenny, M Mannion, S Doyle; M McGettrick, S Dirrane; E O'Sullivan, J Keogh, N Gilbride; R Flanagan, J Powney.

Subs: D Rushe for Connolly (h/t); L Gilbride for Kilkenny (33); C Maguire for O'Brien (40); L Monahan for Flanagan (43); M McAleer for Dirrane (52).

Referee: F Pierce (Offaly).