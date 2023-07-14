O'Connor sticks with same starting 15 for semi-final against Derry

Jack O’Connor sticks with the same Kerry 15 that started the All-Ireland quarter-final win over Tyrone for Sunday’s semi-final against Derry.

Killian Spillane is not included despite the manager indicating he could be an option for this clash, Kerry’s first in championship against Derry since their 2004 last-four game.

Tony Brosnan is named on the bench after impressing upon his introduction against Tyrone when he set up both of Kerry’s goals.

The announced side shows three changes from the 15 that beat Dublin at this stage last year – Paul Murph, Dara Moynihan and Adrian Spillane are in for Brian Ó Beaglaoich and Stephen O’Brien who are included on the bench and retired David Moran.

The substitutes’ list is the same as it was for the quarter-final last Saturday week. However, O’Connor like the three other managers has the option of springing a player from a four-person standby list in the event any of the 26 are injured and it is backed up by a medical certificate.

Derry have also named the same starting side from their quarter-final win.

Dublin and Monaghan are expected to announce their sides this morning although Dublin, despite having to issue a team on Thursday will not have chosen their team until later in the week.

For the quarter-final victory over Mayo, Dublin made four changes to the side that they had published. Manager Dessie Farrell admitted having to release a team by Thursday morning presents a difficulty for them.

“It’s a challenge because you have to send in a team and you still have a session left,” said Farrell, who must weigh up whether to return Ciarán Kilkenny to the team or retain him in the reserves. “Particularly with quick turnarounds, you’re always trying to figure out what’s your best combination of players.

“I don’t know what the answer is, to be honest. We’d probably prefer a little bit more time to get our ducks in a row but that’s probably just us being selfish, I suppose.”

KERRY (SFC v Derry): S. Ryan (Rathmore); G. O’Sullivan (Dromid Pearses), J. Foley (Ballydonoghue), T. O’Sullivan (Dingle); P. Murphy (Rathmore), T. Morley (Templenoe), G. White (Dr Crokes); D. O’Connor (Na Gaeil), J. Barry (Na Gaeil); D. Moynihan (Spa), S. O’Shea (Kenmare Shamrocks), A. Spillane (Templenoe); P. Clifford (Fossa), D. Clifford (c, Fossa), P. Geaney (Dingle).

Subs: S. Murphy (Dr Crokes), T. Brosnan (Dr Crokes), M. Breen (Beaufort), B. Ó Beaglaoich (An Ghaeltacht), B.D. O’Sullivan (Dingle), R. Murphy (Listry), M. Burns (Dr Crokes), S. O’Brien (Kenmare Shamrock), D. O’Sullivan (Kilgarvan), D. Casey (Austin Stacks), S. O’Brien (Beaufort).

DERRY (SFC v Kerry): O. Lynch; C. McKaigue, E. McEvoy, C. McCluskey; C. Doherty, G. McKinless, P. McGrogan; C. Glass (c), B Rogers; N. Toner, P. Cassidy, E. Doherty; C. McFaul, S. McGuigan, N. Loughlin.

Subs: T. Mallon, D. Cassidy, B. Heron, S. Downey, L. Murray, B. McCarron, P. McNeill, P. Cassidy, C. McGuckian, M. Doherty, D. Baker.