How likely is a semi-final shock? There are two clear favourites in the final four of the All-Ireland championship and they were always going to be kept apart after the quarter-finals due to the rule on repeat pairings.

Kerry and Dublin. Already anticipation is growing for a renewal of the key rivalry in Irish sport. A tie steeped in history but what does the history of the semi-finals teach us?

Firstly, in the past decade alone there have been bigger shocks. Let us not forget just how unfancied Tyrone were in 2021. Mayo were also a longshot that weekend. Kerry and Dublin arrived at Croke Park off the back of hugely impressive wins and were subsequently floored.

Donegal in 2014 is the only other comparable surprise victory. Once more, Dublin arrived off the back of an awesome showing. They hammered Monaghan 2-22 to 0-11 in their previous tie.

An impressive performance in a quarter-final is all well and good, until it isn’t. When it comes to the opposition’s style of play, Kerry and Dublin’s last outing has no relevance whatsoever to this weekend.

Here are eight observations from the Gaelic football championship.

Cork must kick on

Cork’s victory over Roscommon in Páirc Uí Chaoimh last month felt like a proper moment in the progression of this team. An inspired stand stood and applauded them off after back-to-back big championship triumphs. Amidst all that emotion there was one glaring element in that one-point win, it should have been more.

They finished with a shooting efficiency of 62%. Despite having more shots than Roscommon, they missed several from a free and play.

That flaw became fatal in Croke Park. 33 attacks, 22 shots and just nine scores. A lowly 41% conversion. Conor Corbett and Steven Sherlock both started up front. However, Corbett was deployed in a creator role, winning the long kick and delivering a perfect pass for Rory Maguire’s goal while Sherlock was kept scoreless by Chrissy McKaigue.

After a season spent improving real foundations, the next task is to evolve their attack.

The breaking ball specialists

Per leading analysis provider GAA Insights, one aspect Derry consistently best is the breaking ball on their long kickouts. They have won 10 of 13. How?

A team’s shape has a significant influence on their ability to win breaking ball. In total six of Derry’s 16 kickouts resulted in breaks. Derry won four, Cork won two. Derry’s two kickouts just before half-time against Cork were revealing.

Just after Killian O’Hanlon skewed a shot wide, Cork pushed ten bodies into the opposition 65. Derry respond by bringing seven back inside their own 45. That forces Cork into a decision. Do you press that aggressively and leave Conor Glass and Brendan Rogers isolated one-on-one behind? They opted to press with what they have and Odhran Lynch tapped short to the edge of the D.

Shortly after Stephen Sherlock scored a 45. After that set-piece Cork press again. Again, Derry manipulated their structure and pulled seven bodies inside the 45 and to Lynch’s left. Ciaran McFaul stood on the 65. It poses a challenging question. Drop off to cover him or commit to the partial press? The kickout went long, Rogers broke it back towards goal and McFaul cruised in seamlessly.

Much for Kerry to ponder.

RTÉ defend green and gold void

RTÉ Group Head of Sport Declan McBennett appeared before the Oireachtas Committee on Media on Wednesday. In a wide-ranging discussion, the topic of only one Kerry championship match being shown free-to-air came up repeatedly. When Brendan Griffin TD brought it up towards the end of proceedings, he was met with a quick response.

“I’d really like to answer that question given the chair’s indulgence, I would really like to answer that question because the David Clifford scenario ties into it,” he said.

“There are three counties that either have a grievance or a perceived grievance with regard to GAAGO this year. The Kerry footballers, the Clare hurlers and the Monaghan footballers. You have asked directly about Kerry, if I can address Kerry.

“Kerry vs Tipperary was on the same weekend as Mayo vs Galway and Waterford vs Limerick. There is no way anyone will pick, with due respect, Kerry vs Tipperary.”

The Munster final between Kerry and Clare was the only Kingdom fixture shown by the national broadcaster so far.

“Kerry vs Mayo, fixed for the Saturday as a result of the group draw that we could never have known about, on that weekend we were doing Cork vs Clare and Tipperary vs Limerick. One of the criticisms was we were not doing enough Munster hurling. If we were doing Kerry, we would have been doing even less Munster hurling.

“Kerry vs Cork fixed by the CCCC for the Saturday while we had the two games on the Sunday, Tyrone vs Armagh and Derry vs Donegal. Kerry vs Louth, with due respect deputy Fitzpatrick, 5-24 to 0-11. I was never going to pick that game.

“Kerry vs Tyrone, requested by RTÉ as part of a double-header with Dublin and Mayo. Unfortunately for us, and for the people of Kerry, not able to be accommodated by the CCCC who independently fix the thing. There is a rationale behind each and every choice.

“I personally, and professionally, believe you can never have enough David Clifford on television. Our best club game ever featured David Clifford. 127,000 watched.”

Devastating Down

11 goals in seven Division 3 games. Two goals in two Ulster championship games. 15 goals in six Tailteann Cup games. Expect green flags on Saturday.

Mayo’s Pick'N'Mix policy

When it comes to commitment, Mayo rarely struggle. Players consistently make themselves available. Outside of AFL movers Oisín Mullin and Pearce Hanley, few opt-out or walk away. A lot of their squad are at a similar level and as a result, the difference between a key cog and confined to the line is marginal.

Last year Fergal Boland came on and kicked two points against Kildare and came on again in last year’s quarter-final. One of Kevin McStay’s first acts as manager was to drop from the panel. Conor Loftus became the new big idea, consistently operating from centre-back until a dramatic change before the throw-in against Galway. He did not play a minute of that preliminary quarter-final or the quarter-final. After a patchy campaign, All-Star Matthew Ruane was omitted for that tie in Pearse Stadium with McStay stressing post-match selection was not injury related. He returned to midfield last week.

Such alterations are to be expected in a debut campaign, but having found a new number 3 and 1, the challenge for management in 2024 is to continue on and nail down their spine. The time has come to resolve issues around centre-back, midfield and centre-forward. Diarmuid O’Connor, Jordan Flynn and Jack Carney and Ryan O’Donoghue are all live options in that regard.

Fitzsimons perseveres

Their recent heroics meant Conor McManus and James McCarthy commanded several headlines last week. McCarthy, along with Stephen Cluxton, is one of three footballers in search of a record-breaking nine senior All-Ireland football medals. The third is Michael Fitzsimons. He is searching for a unique ten. 15 years ago, the stalwart lined out at full-back and won an All-Ireland junior medal as Mick Deegan’s Dublin overcame Roscommon at O’Moore Park.

Managerial terms count for little

As the offseason roundabout starts to spin, we were served yet another reminder that terms count for little. So much can change in a season. Consider Cavan.

“Cavan GAA Management Committee are delighted to announce that Mickey Graham will remain Cavan Senior Football Team Manager for another 2 Years,” August, 2022.

“After serious considerations Mickey Graham has decided to step away from his role as Cavan Senior Football Team Manager,” July, 2023.

Monaghan achieve their target

After their dramatic penalty shoot-out against Armagh, Monaghan’s Vinny Corey walked into the press conference room and spotted his former team-mate Dessie Mone. The Clontibret man was on radio duty. Corey made a beeline to the back of the room and embraced him, before sitting down and spelling out exactly what he told the group when he first took over.

“We targeted this stage of the year from the very start. We raced boys very lightly at the start of the league. We knew with this new format we’d be in a group stage and we’d get out of the group stage. The target was to make an All-Ireland semi-final with a chance of beating a top-three team to get us into an All-Ireland final for the first time since 1930. That was the aim since the start of the year.”