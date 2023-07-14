Deegan 'there was a huge amount of disillusionment' since final loss to Cork in 2010

Down great Conor Deegan reckons 'a huge amount of disillusionment' with the narrow All-Ireland final loss to Cork in 2010 was partly to blame for the county's steep decline.

The Mourne came up just a point short of the Rebels in that 2010 decider but have only been back to a solitary quarter-final since, in 2012.

Between 2013 and 2019, they advanced beyond Round 2 of the All-Ireland qualifiers just once and bottomed out under James McCartan in 2022 when they failed to win a single competitive game all year.

Things are finally looking up again under Conor Laverty who guided Down to an impressive Ulster SFC win over Donegal before steering them to tomorrow's Tailteann Cup final against Meath.

Two-time All-Ireland winner Deegan, who was overlooked for the Down manager's job on a couple of occasions, said there were various factors behind the unlikely slide.

"I think there was a huge amount of disillusionment, right throughout the county," said Deegan, referencing the 2010 loss to Cork. "I was at the final, I think we were very unlucky on the day. If we had won that, what would have happened, what could have happened? Who knows. I think the chopping and changing of management certainly didn't help either but players have to take responsibility through that time period too.

"If you really want to start digging down into it, there are so many facets; our underage development, our development of schools GAA, not having our own playing facilities.

"I was in Dungiven in Derry with the U-20 development squad at the weekend and it's a fantastic setup. All those small things add up to the bigger package and by not having what most other counties have, I think that has been a huge problem for us.

"That's been looked at now and there's an agreement on a site (for a training centre) but the sooner we get that up and running the better. So I think it's been a multifaceted problem but I think we're close to getting a hold of it now. Maybe this is a starting point hopefully."

It was only last year that Kilcoo player Eugene Branagan, named the Club Player of the Year for 2022, was critical of the Down setup and declined to join. The inference was that he stood a better chance of being successful with his club.

When clubmate Laverty got the manager's job for 2023, Branagan joined up and he is expected to line out against Meath at Croke Park.

"Maybe Kilcoo was at a higher level, absolutely," acknowledged Deegan. "But if you're going to make a change you have to make a change for the better. It's alright standing on the outside of the fence but it's about being the 'man in the arena'. It's about the people who commit, the people who put themselves forward. It's alright standing outside of that but he (Branagan) has been brought forward and he's in there now.

"Conor Laverty's job is to bring the county together. He has to ensure that buy-in from people, that they embrace it and that everyone buys in to being with the county team. That's part and parcel of his role and at the moment the players are committing to him and they're winning matches.

"It's a good time, it's positive. We're a small county when all is said and done, we have a small playing population. We need everyone pushing in the same direction."

Deegan was on the All-Ireland winning Down teams of 1991 and 1994 and says the reality is that they've won as good as nothing since.

"The last time we won anything of merit was '94," said the former All-Star. "It's bordering on 30 years. It's far, far, far too long. People talk about droughts - we have a scorched earth policy at this stage! So this final is important and it's needed.

"And it's not just Down, if this competition is embraced properly by all the teams that need to embrace it, I think they'll all benefit from it."