Northern exposure: the Ulster counties' impressive semi-final appearance record

As the most represented province in the All-Ireland group stages with five counties, it was hardly surprising Ulster were also best represented in the quarter-finals and this weekend’s semi-finals.

Since the start of the backdoor in 2001, there have only been three seasons – 2006, ’07 and ’16 – when the northern province has had no skin in the game come the last four.

Yet it’s 19 years since there were Ulster counties in both semi-finals when Kerry dismissed Derry and Mayo eventually overcame Fermanagh following a replay. The year before, there was a record three Ulster teams as Tyrone famously restricted Kerry to just six points and Armagh overcame Donegal to record the first and only all-Ulster All-Ireland final.

Obviously, the pandemic-impacted seasons of 2020 and ’21 when only the Ulster champions could make the last four impact the stats. Nevertheless, Ulster teams’ return in All-Ireland semi-finals since the introduction of the backdoor is 10 wins in 25 games (40% win rate), although there have been three all-Ulster semi-finals in that period – Armagh v Donegal in 2003, Tyrone v Armagh in ’05 and Tyrone v Monaghan in ‘18. Corrected to reflect those matches, the record reads 10 victories in 22 matches, a win rate of 45.5%.

Monaghan might argue they would have made more than just one All-Ireland semi-final from 1989 up to this year had they as Ulster champions in 2013 and ’15 not faced Tyrone in the quarter-finals on each occasion. However, seven All-Ireland semi-finals have come and gone since their only final appearance in 1930.

Derry’s wait for a final date goes back four semi-finals to their halcyon year of 1993 and they will also be attempting to become the first Ulster team from Division 2 to make that year’s All-Ireland since Donegal in 2014 (it’s 21 years since a team from the second octet of the Allianz Football League won the Sam Maguire Cup when Armagh emerging from Division 2A trumped Kerry).

That their opponents come in the form of “The Old Firm” only exacerbates their tasks this weekend. Dublin may be on the back of two consecutive All-Ireland semi-final losses but it’s nine years since they were last beaten at this stage by Ulster opponents when Donegal prevailed. Since then, they’ve seen off Tyrone (2017) and Cavan (’20).

Tyrone’s win over Kerry two years ago was the first semi-final loss The Kingdom have suffered to an Ulster team since the aforementioned 2003 game. Outside of Dublin (twice), only Mayo (once) and Tyrone (twice) have stopped Kerry from making the last two since Meath in 2001. Outside of Kerry (twice), only Donegal (once) and Mayo (thrice) have denied them a final place since Armagh in ’02.

Is it any wonder Colm O’Rourke feels a Dublin-Kerry final is inevitable?