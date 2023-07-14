Northern exposure: the Ulster counties' impressive semi-final appearance record

Since 2001, there have only been three seasons when Ulster has had no representative in the last four.
Northern exposure: the Ulster counties' impressive semi-final appearance record

KINGDOM COME: Derry manager Ciarán Meenagh will send his side out against Kerry this weekend. Picture: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Fri, 14 Jul, 2023 - 07:10
John Fogarty

As the most represented province in the All-Ireland group stages with five counties, it was hardly surprising Ulster were also best represented in the quarter-finals and this weekend’s semi-finals.

Since the start of the backdoor in 2001, there have only been three seasons – 2006, ’07 and ’16 – when the northern province has had no skin in the game come the last four.

Yet it’s 19 years since there were Ulster counties in both semi-finals when Kerry dismissed Derry and Mayo eventually overcame Fermanagh following a replay. The year before, there was a record three Ulster teams as Tyrone famously restricted Kerry to just six points and Armagh overcame Donegal to record the first and only all-Ulster All-Ireland final.

Obviously, the pandemic-impacted seasons of 2020 and ’21 when only the Ulster champions could make the last four impact the stats. Nevertheless, Ulster teams’ return in All-Ireland semi-finals since the introduction of the backdoor is 10 wins in 25 games (40% win rate), although there have been three all-Ulster semi-finals in that period – Armagh v Donegal in 2003, Tyrone v Armagh in ’05 and Tyrone v Monaghan in ‘18. Corrected to reflect those matches, the record reads 10 victories in 22 matches, a win rate of 45.5%.

Monaghan might argue they would have made more than just one All-Ireland semi-final from 1989 up to this year had they as Ulster champions in 2013 and ’15 not faced Tyrone in the quarter-finals on each occasion. However, seven All-Ireland semi-finals have come and gone since their only final appearance in 1930.

Derry’s wait for a final date goes back four semi-finals to their halcyon year of 1993 and they will also be attempting to become the first Ulster team from Division 2 to make that year’s All-Ireland since Donegal in 2014 (it’s 21 years since a team from the second octet of the Allianz Football League won the Sam Maguire Cup when Armagh emerging from Division 2A trumped Kerry).

That their opponents come in the form of “The Old Firm” only exacerbates their tasks this weekend. Dublin may be on the back of two consecutive All-Ireland semi-final losses but it’s nine years since they were last beaten at this stage by Ulster opponents when Donegal prevailed. Since then, they’ve seen off Tyrone (2017) and Cavan (’20).

Tyrone’s win over Kerry two years ago was the first semi-final loss The Kingdom have suffered to an Ulster team since the aforementioned 2003 game. Outside of Dublin (twice), only Mayo (once) and Tyrone (twice) have stopped Kerry from making the last two since Meath in 2001. Outside of Kerry (twice), only Donegal (once) and Mayo (thrice) have denied them a final place since Armagh in ’02.

Is it any wonder Colm O’Rourke feels a Dublin-Kerry final is inevitable?

More in this section

Kerry v Tyrone - GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Quarter-Final Kerry remain unchanged for semi-final against Derry
Derry v Cork - GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Quarter-Final Eight observations from the Gaelic football championship
Cork v Kilkenny - All-Ireland Senior Camogie Championship Quarter-Final Camogie Association urges GPA to 're-engage' on player welfare report 
<p>EXPENSES ROW: Over 40% of ladies football county boards are paying travel expenses report the LGFA. Pic: Brendan Gleeson</p>

Over 40% of ladies football county boards paying travel expenses LGFA reports

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd