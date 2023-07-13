Camogie Association urges GPA to 're-engage' on player welfare report 

The Camogie Association has called on the Gaelic Players Association to engage in “open and constructive dialogue” with them so as to address issues surrounding player welfare.

In a statement released on Thursday, the Camogie Association expressed disappointment at the GPA for not engaging with them “in a meaningful way” since June 14.

The GPA presented their State of Play report to Camogie’s Ard Chomhairle on June 14. Subsequent to that presentation, the Camogie Association sought more detailed information and identification of priority areas that need to be addressed.

Almost a month on, the Camogie Association has not yet received the requested information and so is calling on the GPA to re-engage with them.

Today’s statement is the latest development in the fight of female inter-county players to secure minimum standards of care ahead of the 2024 season.

Camogie and ladies footballers yesterday communicated their decision to withdraw any media event organised by either the Camogie Association or LGFA for the duration of the All-Ireland championships.

Players will instead attend a GPA organised media event next Monday ahead of the All-Ireland semi-finals in both codes.

“The Camogie Association recognises the significance of the concerns raised by inter-county players and emphasises the importance of the Gaelic Players Association (GPA) re-engaging with us on these matters.

“We are steadfast in our commitment to collaborating with them, firmly believing that open and constructive dialogue is the most effective approach to address these issues,” the Camogie statement read.

“The information requested will provide valuable insight into any existing issues or inequities. We are fully committed to working with the GPA to address these concerns, using the resources available to our Association in the short, medium, and long term, however, it is imperative we understand all the data presented before we can action any elements of the report.”

At Wednesday’s Oireachtas committee meeting, GAA director general Tom Ryan said the association is willing to help and support the establishment of a female charter. He added, however, that there had been no contact from the LGFA or Camogie Association to bring about such a charter.

The Camogie Association statement announced that they are now “following up directly with the Director General on the GAA's availability to support the efforts of the Camogie Association to improve supports to inter county players.

“The Camogie Association has made significant strides in securing Government Funding for our organisation, spanning from grassroots to elite levels. Through the current Inter County Government Support Scheme, Inter County Camogie players are eligible for team supports of up to €14,000 per team. This funding encompasses various aspects such as physical and performance support, facilities, nutrition, and gear.

“Furthermore, individual annual expenses funding totalling Circ. €1.6 million is available to Camogie Association and LGFA inter county players, with allocation distributed among teams and players. This funding is administered through an annual 'Squad Charter' process, where county boards, player representatives, and team management collectively endorse the plan.”

But given the figures outlined in the aforementioned State of Play report, which include just 9% of players receiving any form of travel expenses (two-thirds of those receiving travel expenses are getting 20 cent or less a mile), the current levels of funding, added to what county boards can scrabble together through fundraising and other means, are clearly not going far enough to ensure female players are not burning a hole in their pocket to pull on the county shirt.